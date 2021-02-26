Cyberpunk 2077 patch delayed because CDPR employees cannot use their PCs





CDPR has already announced that the February major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will be postponed for several weeks as a result of the company’s ransomware attack, but the reason is unclear. The cynic may have wondered if this delay had anything to do with the actual hacking itself. Gabe Newell once delayed Half-Life 2 by a year after a hacker stole the source code, but later used the hack as an excuse for the delay that had to be announced no matter what. I admitted.

Fortunately, CD Projekt Red doesn’t seem to be doing that ironically. According to Bloomberg, the bad news is that the company’s developers are still locked out of their workstations due to a ransomware attack. CDPR VPN (Virtual Private Network) cannot be accessed for more than 2 weeks after the attack.

CD Projekt Red refused to pay Lansomer’s request, but apparently has not found an alternative solution to the problem. I’m not saying that the company should pay hackers automatically. If anything, rewarding these people may indicate a viable market for retaining the hostages of game developers, especially if the attacker can stop it just before the game goes to money. not.

Bloomberg’s report also reveals how hacking has affected CDPR developers. Staff are advised to freeze all accounts and report potential theft of personal information to relevant authorities, based on the idea that hackers may have accessed this information. In addition, I was asked to send my computer to the company’s IT staff to scan for possible malware and security breaches.

This is not a good sign

This report, if accurate, shows that the condition of CD Projekt Red is worse than it really is. Staff were allegedly said that the attacker may have accessed personally identifiable information. This, combined with a bit of transmission on its own system, could mean that CDPR has not yet identified the attack vector or the exact data stolen.

The announcement of the first hack of CDPR shows that the company was engaged in the services of IT forensics specialists. The majority of forensics specialists can also help businesses return online after such a security breach, such as restoring employee access to critical back-end systems such as corporate VPNs. This means some other difficulty in investigating if they haven’t got it up and running yet.

Even if CDPR has backups, there is no guarantee that those backups are also unencrypted. If your company has offsite or protected backups, it may be out of date or otherwise incomplete. Ransomware attacks are notorious for being difficult to defend without a robust backup strategy. We hope that the delay is not due to the lack of proper backup, but to the stagnation of the investigation. If CDPR is unable to decrypt the volume, you have no choice but to pay the ransom or resume work with what you can think of.

