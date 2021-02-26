Google uses GKE autopilot to hide Kubernetes in the cloud





Google has announced the availability of the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Autopilot, a fully managed and operated Kubernetes environment for Google Cloud customers. The underlying infrastructure is completely hidden from users while exposing the environment needed to run cloud-native workloads.

Autopilot mode drone

Pinterest

Google Kubernetes Engine is one of the first managed container orchestration services available in the public cloud. Since its inception in 2015, Google has enhanced its services to be enterprise-ready. GKE Autopilot is the latest move to accelerate the adoption of Google Cloud and bring Google its own distinction.

Like other distributed platforms, Kubernetes has two components: the control plane and the worker node. The control plane is responsible for managing the entire cluster infrastructure and the workloads running on it. Nodes serve as the flagship product for running customer applications packaged as containers.

When Kubernetes became available as a managed service, cloud providers owned and managed the control plane, which is an important part of the cluster infrastructure. Worker nodes are basically a set of virtual machines, so users can always access them. GCE translates worker nodes into a set of Google Compute Engine instances for your customers.

There are two aspects to running a managed Kubernetes cluster in the cloud. The first is to choose the right compute, storage, and network configurations, and the second is to keep the worker nodes as part of the second day’s operations. The former deals with choosing the right size for the VM, choosing the container network interface, and overlay storage. Once the cluster is provisioned and running, customers need to manage and maintain worker nodes. Depending on your operating system, network, and storage stack, you may need to perform ongoing maintenance, patching, and upgrades of your worker nodes. Despite being a managed service, container orchestration leaves the customer with considerable management and configuration. It is firmly based on the philosophy of shared responsibility that can be applied to most public cloud-based services.

Google wants to use GKE Autopilot to manage the entire Kubernetes infrastructure, not just the control plane. This greatly reduces the decisions that need to be made during cluster creation. The stack Google chose for GKE Autopilot includes the best components such as shielded VMs, VPC-based public / private networks, and CSI-based storage.

GKE Autopilot aims to simplify the choice for provisioning a secure, production-grade cluster infrastructure. Few knobs and switches are available during GKE autopilot cluster provisioning. You do not need to determine the number of worker nodes and their configuration during cluster creation. The autopilot service determines the best-in-class configuration and ideal run-time fleet size based on the characteristics of the deployed workload.

The most exciting aspect of GKE Autopilot is billing based on the pod, the unit of deployment.

GKE Standard, the original avatar of GKE, has a flat cluster management fee and the cost of a GCE instance. It doesn’t matter how many pods you run in your cluster (the basic unit of Kubernetes deployment). You will always be charged for the number of GCE instances.

GKE Autopilot moves the base unit of deployment used to calculate bills from VMs to pods. The flat cluster management fee remains, but you only pay for the compute, memory, and storage resources consumed by the deployed pods. By default, GKE Autopilot allocates half CPU, 2 GiB of RAM, and 1 GiB of storage to the pod. Of course, this can be overridden by explicitly mentioning the resource requirements in the pod spec.

Behind the scenes, GKE Autopilot implements an autoscale policy that dynamically adds and removes worker nodes to meet workload requirements. You are not charged for additional worker nodes because the deployment and billing units are based on the number of pods, not the number of nodes.

GKE Autopilot takes Kubernetes-as-a-Service to the next level by completely abstracting the infrastructure. This is approaching the Platform-as-a-service model where developers are expected to bring their source code and leave with their URLs. We are waiting for Google to add Istio and Knative to GKE Autopilot. This enables true platform features, such as the ability to scale to zero.

GKE Autopilot has its own limitations. Even if you need absolute control and customization of your environment, the GKE Standard is your best choice. For example, configuring third-party storage platforms such as Pure Storage’s Portworx and Tigera Calico-based network policies is not supported by GKE Autopilot. You also cannot add nodes using GPU or TPU-based AI accelerators. Deploying applications from the Marketplace is another feature missing from GKE Autopilot.

Power users with advanced scenarios will continue to use GKE Standard, but GKE Autopilot will be the first choice for Kubernetes users.

At the time of release, only Datadog monitoring and GitLab CI / CD functionality are fully integrated with GKE Autopilot. Other third party services will be available in the future.

It’s interesting to see the changes in deployment units. For a long time, VMs have been the basic unit of deployment and billing. With the introduction of managed Kubernetes, the cluster has become a deployment unit. For services such as AWS Fargate for EKS and GKE Autopilot, pods are the lowest common denominator for deployment and billing units.

Google was the first to use GKE Autopilot to create another industry that eliminates the complexity of running cloud-native workloads while creating a strong differentiator for cloud platforms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos