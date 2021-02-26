Spoiler Alert, Next Pokemon Game Leaked





If you were planning to tune in to today’s Pokemon Presents, this is your last chance to stay untouched.

Still here? OK…

Reddit Leaker Practical Brush 12 recently gave it a bit of their name. In particular, it leaked half of Nintendo’s previous direct presentations in advance. They were also responsible for some monster hunter leaks and details in both Diablo 4 and Diablo 2 remasters. Their achievements speak for themselves, and they are back in it again with Pokemon.

While Pokmon Presents may cover multimedia content as well as games, Practical Brush 12 elaborated on two undisclosed Nintendo Switch projects. Even more exciting is that they were later backed up by a video and screenshot leak.

In the latest post, the user wrote:

Hi everyone, the remake is done in weird Chibi 3D, so the fighting is exactly the same as SwSh. This year, Brilliant D and Shining P were developed by ILCA, not GF. why? Because they are working on another game! It’s … an open world. In “feudal” Sinnoh. The release is early in 2022.

If the user believes, this means that the long-awaited remake of Diamond & Pearl is entitled “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl”, no date specified, but in the following cases: You may be aiming for 2021. The second project is 2022. These remakes are said to be led by ILCA, a support studio that supported games such as Dragon Quest XI and NieR: Automata, but it seems that they have never developed their own titles.

That is, a remake of two games, Diamant Perle, and a game that later includes a story about Arceus pic.twitter.com/niub6AW9y8— Kelios (@KeliosFR) February 26, 2021

So what about the Game Freak title? A completely open world Pokemon adventure has been re-established in the Sinnoh region only in the past. Details will not be shared after the 2022 release date, but don’t worry. It will be very exciting.

Hours after this post was published, a video of Game Freak’s open-world Pokemon game appeared online. It seems that Pokemon is finally reaching the moment of “Breath of the Wild”. The videos and screenshots showcase trainers roaming the completely open field, with visuals that go far beyond the 2019 Swords & Shields. Not only that, the battle seems to have been completely overhauled with real-time combat.

You can see the trainer throwing a pockball like shooting an arrow at the Breath of the Wild. You can ride monsters, fly in real time, climb, and sneak into tall grass. It looks too good to be real, as if it were a Breath of the Wild mod … but it’s still in perfect agreement with the Practical Brush 12 description.

You only have to wait a few hours to see it officially, but this Pokemon Presents seems to be something you can’t miss.







