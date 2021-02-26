Google case judge prevented even secret users from being tracked





(Bloomberg)-How hidden is activity when Google users browse in incognito mode? According to the Alphabet Inc. unit, if you enable stealth mode in Chrome or do private browsing in other browsers, the company will not remember your activity. But a judge with a history of putting Silicon Valley giants on a data-gathering mission questioned Thursday whether Google was as open as it needed about the personal information it collects from users. At a hearing Thursday in San Jose, California, U.S. district judge Lucy Koh explained the company’s private browsing promise as a tactic, with millions of people whose privacy has been compromised since June. He said he was hampered by Google’s data collection practices in class proceedings seeking damages of $ 5,000 each. 2016.

Evaluating Google’s attempt to dismiss the proceedings, Ko said it’s unusual for a company to make extra efforts to collect data if it doesn’t use the information to create user profiles or targeted ads. He said he was feeling. The year Google was filed by state and federal officials, and businesses for exploiting its last targeted antitrust complaints of digital advertising and online search advantages. Kou has a deep history with the company as a critic of the privacy policy. In one notable case, she forced Google to disclose an email scan to profile and target ads.

Read more: Google says secret mode doesn’t mean invisible in bidding on toss suits

In this case, Google is accused of using analytics and advertising services to scrape what appears to be a private browsing history and rely on some of the code in the website to send a copy to Google’s servers. I am. Google told Ko that Amanda Bonn, a lawyer whose private browsing mode represents users to users, manages data. In reality, Google says there’s basically little you can do to prevent data collection, according to Bonn, and you have to assume that. Andrew Schapiro, a Google lawyer, claimed that the company’s privacy policy explicitly discloses that practice. .. Another Google lawyer, Stephen Bloom, said the data collection in question was disclosed, and website owners who contracted with the company to use analytics and other services were in proceedings. He said he was familiar with the data collection described.

Blooms seeks to downplay privacy concerns by pointing out that the federal court system’s own website uses Google’s services.

The judge demanded an explanation of exactly what Google is doing, expressing concern that visitors to the court’s website unknowingly disclose information to the company. did. Because Kor told the company’s lawyer. The case is Brown v. Google, 20-cv-03664, Northern California Federal District Court (San Jose).

