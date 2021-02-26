Amazons Echo Show 10 is useful but invasive





I spend so much time on video calls that I want to jump on one of these $ 250 robots Alexas. However, I don’t buy after testing the review unit for a few days. While useful for moving video chat, the Echo Show didn’t provide enough features for gadgets that used valuable counterspace.

EchoShow also needs a more thoughtful approach to privacy, as it is both passively listening and seeing. One of its new commands is, literally Alexa, to stop following me. And Amazon has added opt-in monitoring capabilities to its devices that go beyond the line from innovative to invasive, at least for me.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, but I review all the technologies with the same critical eye.

Echo devices are primarily known as Alexa smart speakers, but in 2017 Amazon began adding a screen with a camera to a line called the Echo Show. These types of countertop computers, now also known as smart displays, have become their own aisles in electronics stores. Options include Googles Nest Hub Max, which uses facial recognition to identify the family in front of you, and Facebooks Portal, which offers a unique and more limited ability to track your face during a call.

The camcorder that follows you may definitely be creepy, but if it controls people, it has many uses. I’ve even heard from a pregnant woman who wants to communicate with her Doula while giving birth under strict quarantine using the Facebook portal.

The Echo stands out from the pack because the camera and screen move physically. When I call out, Alexa, Rachel on Skype video calls, it spins with attention. And while we’re chatting, the Echo Show follows me behind the scenes and spins close to 360 degrees. (It cannot rotate in an exorcist-style perfect circle. When it reaches its maximum in one direction, it quickly rotates in the other direction like a head.)

Tracking Echo Shows helped when it worked. 80% of the time it caught up with me while I was cooking and chatting in the kitchen. This is a decent success rate for new technologies.

But it sometimes lost sight of where I was standing and cut off the top of my head. And the Echo show wasn’t fast enough to catch up with the two toddlers who helped me test by playing a game I’m hiding and looking for. I also found it unwise to rotate 180 degrees and catch someone else who started talking behind me.

Amazon says bright or dark lights can throw away the show’s person detection software, and it focuses on the center of action without too many plunges that may seem offensive to the person on the other side of the call I will try.

The Echo Show 10s call feature has one annoying limitation. At this time, it works with the Alexas native video calling service (other participants must have an Amazon device or the Alexa app) and Microsoft’s Skype. Support for Zoom will be coming soon, but Amazon isn’t specific.

If the Echo Show is like the self-driving version of the iPad, the challenges of these cameras may be tolerated. The iPad is the computer that lives most often on my kitchen counter. But the Echo show isn’t enough to win that maintenance.

Even after years of development for the Echo Show device, Alexa remains primarily a voice-controlled interface. There is no app like the iPad. Sure, if your fingers are covered with cookie dough, or if you want to turn on the smart light quickly, there are voice benefits. But the other thing you can achieve with just three taps on your iPad is to wear down your conversations with Alexa at Echo Show. (Amazon doesn’t say how many Alexa skills it has for touchscreens.)

Also, unlike the iPad, the Echo Show can’t replace the kitchen TV. Its streaming video options are far below what you can watch on Amazon’s own Fire TV device, especially for live TV such as local news.

My privacy concerns about the Echo Show have to do with Amazon’s demonic approach to installing more cameras in our home.

Amazon has taken a few steps that I admire. The Echo Show’s mic off switch physically covers the device’s camera. Amazon also says that all the data that Echoshow captures to track your body is processed locally on your device. That is, the image is never sent to Amazon, but certain features that need to know if someone is near the device, such as a video call feature called drop-in, pass information about their presence to Amazon.

But there are other new concerns. By default, the camera-driven motion feature is turned on, and if you operate it in any way other than a video call, Echo Show will track it. To stop it right away, you say, Alexa, stop following me. That phrase alone should have given Amazon the pauses needed to build trust with this function.

If you look into the settings, you’ll have the option to turn off motion tracking or limit the selection of activities. However, there is no option to track only during a video call.

Amazon has also added new camera features to the Echo Show. This may be appealing to some, but it may be horrifying to others.

An opt-in surveillance feature called Live View turns the Echo Show 10 into a rotary security camera. Family members can view it remotely through the camera from the Alexa app on the phone. The camera keeps track of people nearby. In another form, this is like installing a speed dome security camera in the kitchen.

When Live View is activated, the Echo show will chime and pop up a notification on the screen, but this video feed will only go in one direction. You can tap a button on the screen to stop Live View or close the camera lens cover.

Amazon should not casually add monitoring capabilities to appliances designed primarily for other purposes. What if you were a teenager knowing that your parents could stare at you at any time? Or what if you are in an abusive relationship and your partner can do the same?

The Echo Show 10 had your eyes and should have stuck just for you.

