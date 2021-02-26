10% Off All HP Envy and Specter Laptops at Currys PC World Big Sale





HP’s Envy and Specter laptops are loved by the Laptop Mag team for their authentic power packed into a sleek and sophisticated chassis.

And now, with 10% off the price marked on all models of Currys PC World using the code ENVYSPECTRE10, they are a much more attractive and affordable option.

HP Envy x360 13.3 (Ryzen 5, 256GB): Previously 699 but 629.10 @ Currys PC World, Code ENVYSPECTRE10 Starting with the cheapest option, this is a baseline model with non-base specs. Powering its gorgeous 13.3-inch FHD IPS display is the AMD Ryzen 5 4550U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, perfect for everyday workloads, casual games in tablet mode, and Bing nights.

HP Envy 13 (Intel Core i7, 1TB): 999 but 809.10 @ Currys PC World, code ENVYSPECTRE10A, thanks to the first 100 price cuts in this HP Envy 13 configuration, the specs have been enhanced with even greater discounts. It was. It features a vibrant 13.3-inch FHD display with almost no bezel, is maintained fast and fluid with a 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU and 8GB DDR4 RAM to meet all space-hungry work needs. It has a large capacity storage of 1TB.View transaction

HP Specter x360 (Intel Core i7, 512GB): 1,399, but now 1,124.10 @ Currys PC World, code ENVYSPECTRE10 Everything a prosumer needs and over 200 RRPs off the list. It’s a great bargain with its beautiful 13.5-inch WLED backlit touchscreen display (with pen for dadling), 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD. All of these are packed into a slim body that makes it a portable powerhouse.

HP Envy 15 (Intel Core i7, RTX 2060 GPU): 1,799 but 1,619.10 @ Currys PC World, code ENVYSPECTRE10 Fully loaded, fully spec-out no matter what you throw, this HP Envy 15 is very sharp 4K touch screen display at the top. Of course, it needs a strong internal structure to run smoothly. I was lucky with the Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Whether it’s a pretty hardcore game or video editing, this beast has your back.

As you can read in the HP Envy x360 13 review, this sale begins with a stylish convertible that redefines the premium features of the 2-in-1 within your budget. Then a quick look at the HP Envy 13 review reveals that even with the RRP, it’s one of the most cost-effective laptops.

Gracefully proceed to the HP Specter x360 review from any angle. This is an amazingly designed laptop with a beautiful display, long battery life and a comfortable typing experience. And finally, it’s a rival to the HP Envy 15’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, boasting an insanely fast combination of 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPUs and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

Either way, whether you’re looking for a new everyday machine or something a little more powerful for heavy workloads, it’s for sale.

The best HP Envy 13, HP Envy x360 13, HP Specter x360 (2021), and HP Envy 15 Z1D35PA 15.6 inch deals today

