What is Walheim?Epic Viking Adventures hits 4 million players and costs only $ 15





VALHEIM is the current game, what is it?

A quick guide to the spectacular Viking Simulator that everyone wants to play.

3

Walheim is a vast world Credit: Iron Gate What is Walheim?

If you haven’t heard of Walheim, ask immediately.

A very popular survival sandbox video game set in the world of Vikings.

The game is technically “coming soon”, but you can also buy and play it on Early Access Steam.

You play as a Viking sent to a strange and distant realm called Walheim where you need to build your life.

3

If you want, you can create your own magnificent fortress or live in a small hut Credit: Iron Gate

This includes exploration, harvesting, crafting, and fighting enemies.

The world is procedurally generated, so the map will be completely different from other players.

It’s also a huge world that can take weeks or months to fully explore.

The game is currently only available for Windows and Linux, but developer Iron Gate Studio is teasing the possibility of a release on Mac and console if in demand.

Created by a small team of only 5 people and published by Coffee Stain Publishing.

How many players are there in Walheim?

Part of the reason Walheim is so much talked about is its incredible player base.

It was only released in Early Access on February 2nd, but has a total of 4 million players.

And it even hit an astonishing 500,000 simultaneous players on Steam. This is certainly very expensive.

These numbers are expected to grow rapidly as more Vikings gather in Walheim.

3

There are eight types of land to explore, including a vast ocean Credit: Is Iron Gate Walheim Good?

Early feedback on Walheim was really exceptional.

Early Access game sales are already somehow progressing to show its brilliance.

And while sales don’t mean the game is good, positive reviews are generally.

At the time of writing, Valheim has an overwhelmingly positive rating.

About 96% of about 75,000 customer reviews are positive.

Editor’s Note: I’ve been testing Valheim for about a week and it’s really great.

Dozens of hours were spent exploring, building, socializing with Viking buddies, and killing sea snakes.

So far, it seems surprisingly well worth the money and I just scratched the surface.

Here are some of the 15 best things you can spend on the game. This is a shock given that we are still in Early Access.

Sun game test rig

Sun’s technical team uses the Dell Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition to test PC games and accessories.

Dell Alienware AURORA R10 RYZEN EDITION Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Memory: 32GB Kingston 2933MHz RAM Monitor: Acer Predator XB3 27 “4K 144HzOS: Windows 10 Pro Mouse: Logitech G903 Lightspeed Keyboard: Logitech G915TKL Keyboard

Buy Dell Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition here

Even the graphics are striking, and the blend of low-resolution textures and modern lighting effects creates a unique style.

We’ll publish a full review in the coming weeks, and it’s been fine so far.

