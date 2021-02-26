New Tik-Tok Trend Helps Fight Depression Among College Students

Lockdowns, remote learning, and pandemic uncertainty have increased anxiety and depression in college students. But amid all this darkness, students are fighting these mental health issues by taking part in zoom calls and famous Tik-Tok challenges.

Social media and video conferencing apps are providing students with alternative ways to communicate and stay updated with friends and families all over the world. It also helps them to network with other people who share similar interests or ambitions.

In this piece, we’ll see the various way social media platforms are helping students cope up with depression. Our primary focus will be on Tik-Tok, so continue reading to learn more!

The positive effects of social media

It’s easy for most parents and school-teachers to focus on the negatives of social media in the lives of students today. This is quite understandable since they’re the ones who deal with the fallout of student mistakes online (sexting cases, digital reputation drama, electronic dating violence, and cyberbullying incidents).

However, they usually forget that social media can have positive impacts on the life of the students, especially if they’re experiencing mental health issues. Unfortunately, most students experience depression and anxiety during their studies. The COVID-19 outbreak has added a lot to this, making most people insecure regarding their future.

During this time, empathy and social connections became a real-life-savior for students allowing them to distract from everyday hardships. Student’s essays on the topic of depression found at https://gradesfixer.com/free-essay-examples/depression/ also prove how common mental issues are and how hard it might be to deal with them. Social media channels like Tik-Tok, however, prove to be quite beneficial. That said, here’s a list of the positive impacts of social media on students:

1. Social connectivity can ease stress, anxiety, and depression.

2. Social media can boost self-worth, offer comfort and joy and prevent loneliness, particularly at this time of social distancing and isolation.

3. Such platforms offer students a way to communicate and stay in touch with friends across the globe.

4. Students with mental health issues can find emotional support via social media channels

5. Acts as an outlet for creativity and self-expression

Tik-Tok’s Popularity

In the early days of the pandemic, Tik-Tok emerged and gained huge traction amid the lockdown as thousands of students and families desperately seeking fun while stuck at home discovered the then little-known app’s unusual videos.

The entertaining videos brought people out of their solitary corners to bust a move, laugh, and create their version of quirky videos.

Today, Tik-Tok is more than a platform for funny videos. With over 500 million users, it’s now home to individuals with mental health issues. Helpful anxiety tutorials and life hack for depression room are all on-view, giving support and reassurance to those suffering alone in silence.

Unlike videos on Instagram or Facebook, Tik-Tok’s content is raw and provides a window into the world of other people. Much of the content is provided with people experiencing depression and anxiety.

Below are two examples of video content that helped people get out of a hard time while providing them a glimpse of joy and fun.

Chapman University Students Surprise Professor

On December 12, 2020, some Chapman University students created a viral video of what they did for their loved professor during a zoom of their last regular class of the semester.

During the zoom lesson, the students didn’t switch their cameras on, even though the professor was already live. And when they finally switched on the cameras, each student had a chat with a thank you message.

This was their way of honoring Dr. Brown for his services. Dr. Brown has taught in the school with his wife for the last 25 years, and irrespective of the challenges to switch to online classes due to the pandemic, he still continued to teach.

This act of kindness left him shedding tears of joy, and it would do the same for you. This video shows that even in the middle of a hard time, people have a way of cheering each other up.

Students Doing Nelly Trend During Zoom Class to Prank Teacher

Education can sometimes take a toll on students, especially during remote learning or online classes. However, some students found a way of making their zoom classes fun by pranking their teacher.

They all did the Nelly Trend during a zoom class. The teacher was confused, but we can all agree it was fun to watch. The students moved simultaneously, making an impression they were all in sync.

Conclusion

Being separated from your friends for a long time with no way to communicate can lead to depression. But in the modern world, social media and video conferencing channels have made loneliness a thing of the past.

Students can now easily link up with friends in just one click, even if they are on the other end of the world. Platforms such as Zoom, Tik-Tok, Facebook live, and others are helping students deal with depression and other mental health issues.