The biggest Pokemon direct announcement from the 25th anniversary stream





The Pokemon franchise turned 25 this year and was celebrated on Friday with a video presentation of Pokemon Presents. Fans called it Pokemon Direct, and it delivered some big news, and it was revealed for both the remake and the brand new game for Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Presents has ended. You can watch the 20-minute broadcast here. We’ve also summarized the following big announcements, including new diamond / pearl remakes and Pokemon Legend: Arceus.

Pokemon Legend: Arceus

The biggest news ended the show, and it’s Pokemon Legend: Arceus. This is a new Pokemon game for Nintendo Switch in the Sinnoh region, acting as a kind of prequel and telling a story faster than we know Sinnoh. It will be released in 2022. It’s unclear if there are two versions of the game, as is usually the case with new Pokemon releases.

Pokemon Legend: Arceus Announces for Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The DS game Pokemon Diamond Pearl has been remade with Nintendo Switch. These games are also played in Sinnoh, which is positioned as a set of faithful remakes of the original title. Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls were released in late 2021.

A remake of Pokemon Diamond Pearl was announced on Switch

NEW Pokemon Snap

It’s not a brand new announcement, but I’ve revisited the new Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch. You can see the gameplay trailer above. It introduces the different regions, Pokemon, and mechanics that are being played in the game. Released on April 30th.

New Pokemon Snap Trailer Introduces Gameplay at Pokemon Presents

The presentation was short and focused on a summary of past celebrations of just a few games and series. I also know about a MOBA game called Pokemon Unite, but it didn’t appear here. Also, the Switch game Detective Pikachu we know did not appear.

The celebration will continue tomorrow with a virtual concert from Post Malone. The rapper and singer has already posted a cover recorded for Hootie & the Blowfish’s hit “Only Wanna Be With You”. I’m not sure why, but it’s a slap.

