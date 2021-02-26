The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is now available





Volkswagen has launched the new Golf GTI Club Sport 45. To commemorate GTI’s 45th anniversary, this is a special version of the brand’s hottest front-wheel drive hatchback, featuring many exterior revisions and some interior design adjustments.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is currently available for order in Germany and starts at 47,790. Volkswagen has confirmed that it’s a bit cheaper here, but it won’t be available in the UK until April. Prices are expected to start at just under 40,000.

The German brand also states that production of the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 will not be limited, but after GTI’s 45th anniversary, VW expects to withdraw cars from the market next year.

Appearance adjustments to the standard GTI Clubsport include new 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, a larger tailgate spoiler, and a contrasting black roof. Volkswagen has also installed a larger Akrapovič sports exhaust system and unique decals for the sides of the hatchback with a special edition 45 badge.

Inside, upgrades continue with a new set of sports seats embroidered with the GTI logo. There is also a new sports steering wheel with the same Special Edition 45 badge as the car exterior sticker.

Like the standard golf GT Clubsport, this special edition hot hatch is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. It is 54bhp and 30Nm more than the standard Mk8 Golf GTI.

This engine can only be used with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. This automatic gearbox delivers drive to the front wheels via an electronically controlled limited slip differential for improved traction. Like standard club sports, the 45 can sprint from 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds.

However, Volkswagen has added a new race package to Clubsport 45. This removes the standard car top speed limiter, along with new exhaust. This means that 45 can comfortably exceed 155mph.

The first Golf GTI was launched in 1976 and is widely recognized as a car that helped break the genre of hot hatchbacks. Since then, Volkswagen has shifted more than 2.3 million examples, and the brand states that it has made it the most successful compact sports car in the world.

Interestingly, this 45th anniversary model arrived so early in the current golf life cycle that it faced the prospect of continued sales of the Mk8 GTI on its 50th birthday. By then, the 2030 ban on pure petrol and diesel vehicles is imminent. So this Mk8 variant could be the last Golf GTI we see, at least in the form of a traditional petrol engine.

Read the review of the Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI now.Please tell us your thoughts in the comments below

