Google Messages has a new mandatory text message feature.Click here for how to use





If you haven’t used it yet, you need to switch to Google Messages.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Have you ever forgotten to send a happy birthday text message to your friends? Or did you have the idea that you desperately want to share with your colleagues late at night but don’t want to wake them up? The next time it happens, use Google Messages’ new scheduling tool to choose the exact date and time to send the message.

The text message scheduler is one of several new Google updates for Android apps. Google recently announced updates for Android apps such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, and TalkBack.

You must have the latest version of Google Messages installed on your mobile phone before you can schedule your messages. Please note that this feature does not work with your phone’s default text messaging app, only with Google Messages. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to change the default messaging app. The first time you open a Google message, you will be asked if you want to switch.The easiest way to make sure you have the latest version of your message is to open the Play Store app[マイアプリ]Is to go to and check for updates. (There is a new feature in message version 7.4.050.)

Here’s how to schedule a text message, such as choosing a custom send time, and how to edit the message if you want to change something.

Scheduling messages is easy.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET How to schedule text in Google Messages app

After updating to the latest version, when you start the Google Messages app for the first time and open a conversation,[送信]A small pop-up window will appear above the button informing you that you can schedule the message. This is similar to what you see when scheduling an email in Gmail.

To schedule the text, start typing the message, then[送信]Press and hold the button. We recommend that you choose a scheduled time before composing the message completely. That way, you won’t write down your message and accidentally send it.

[送信]Press and hold to display a popup containing the preselected date and time. Use one of these suggestions or[日付と時刻を選択]Tap. This will open the Android date and time picker, allowing you to customize the message sending time in minutes. (Useful if you want to have a happy birthday the moment someone is born.)

After setting the time,[保存]Tap.

You can then finish writing the message. Not only can you schedule text messages, you can also add photos and videos. When you’re done[送信]Tap the button. You should now see a small clock icon on top of the paper plane.

You can edit the message at any time.

Screenshots with Jason Cipriani / CNET How to view, edit or delete scheduled text messages

Scheduled messages appear in the conversation thread, but next to it is a clock and below it is a note indicating the scheduled message. If necessary,[スケジュールされたメッセージ]You can hide the message by tapping.

Tap the clock icon to edit the message or scheduled delivery time. A menu with three options is displayed. These options are Update Message, Send Now, or Delete Message.

Update messages allow you to edit the text or select a different time. Send now and the message will be sent immediately. The delete message discards the text.

Being able to schedule messages is a useful feature, especially if you forget to send a message at an inconvenient time and often forget it.

Google Messages is a powerful text messaging app with more tricks, like Google’s chat feature, which adds iMessage-like features to Android. Android 12 was also recently announced and we look forward to launching it later this year. Or, if you have the courage to do it, you can install it now.

