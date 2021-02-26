A man who played the Duke Chapel bell for 50 years dies





Durham, NC (AP)-When J. Samuel Hammond arrived at Duke University as a freshman in 1964, he allowed players to send a melody that rings across the campus from the school’s iconic Chapel Tower bells. I didn’t know anything about the instrument to play. In a demonstration from a fellow student, he was introduced to a 50-bell carillon. This will be the job of his life as he plays music that marks the end of countless student school days.

Hammond, who retired as a college carillon player in 2018 after ringing the bell at the Duke Chapel for 50 years, died Thursday in Durham at the age of 73, the college said in a news release.

His music was heard on weekdays by students leaving class that day, and more recently by graduates streaming their daily performances online.

Towards the start of the 15-minute performance on weekday afternoons, Hammond struck the biggest bell five times to mark 5 o’clock. Later, according to college news articles, he usually moved on to a sometimes whimsical selection, such as hymns and Star Trek and Star Wars movie themes. He often performed songs to commemorate special occasions, such as the French national anthem “La Marseillaise” on Bastille Day. When the basketball team played an archiver from the University of North Carolina, he played a song about the Battle of Duke.

“The carillon shows our daily rhythms here in Duke, providing a shared experience that connects us (sometimes subtly) with each other (sometimes subtly) with centuries-long continental traditions and even with God. “Masu,” said Rev. Luke A. Powerley, Dean of Duke Chapel, in 2018 when Hammond retired. “It is Sam who has faithfully and modestly inherited that tradition at Duke University for decades.”

Gothic chapel bells are played by tapping a wooden keyboard and stepping on a foot pedal, like a piano. According to a college article, the keys and pedals control the cables that cause the hammer to hit the bell. The size of this cable ranges from 10 pounds (4.5 kg) to over 5 tons (4.5 metric tons).

It was a physical job. In a demo video posted by Duke when he retired, Hammond shifts forward on the bench, losing weight to control the maximum bell while ringing the 5 o’clock chime. When he begins the next song, he leans forward and uses the sides of his hand to hit a thin wooden key that controls a small bell in a subtle, fluid motion. The result is a melody floating from the 210-foot (64-meter) tower of the chapel.

Hammond appeared not only on weekdays, but also on Sunday chapel services and college events. The university estimated that his performances exceeded 15,000 and said he played music with bells an average of 300 times a year. When he retired as a carillon player, two other musicians took over his duties.

Chapel Music Director Zebulon Heiben said in a statement Thursday: “The sounds of these bells are ubiquitous in the lives of our communities, but are modest and gently accompany the rhythms of our time. I have. ” “This was also Sam. He was ubiquitous on campus, unpretentious, deeply kind, thoughtful, and humbly indifferent to the praise he deserved.”

Hammond also holds two master’s degrees in library science and theology studies and worked as a music librarian at school for 40 years.

Growing up in Americus, Georgia, Hammond enrolled in Duke in 1964 and learned how to play a carillon after a demonstration from fellow students. Hammond remembered in 2018.

“When I was a freshman at Duke University, when we studied organ together, I met John Simpson, a student carillon player at the time,” Hammond said in an article about his retirement. .. “John invited me to see a carillon (I didn’t know anything), and in response to my intriguing interest in such rare instruments and potential opportunities to serve college. , Kindly provide me with first guidance, and finally an opportunity to play. “

According to a college article, he began playing regularly and was promoted to the Carillon Chapel in 1968, the same year he graduated. In 1986 he was nominated for the University Carillon and became the second person to hold that position.

Copyright 2021 by Associated Press. all rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos