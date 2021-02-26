PS5 SSD storage expansion will not be enabled until summer





With the release of the PS5 and the increasing number of games released for next-generation consoles, players are struggling to fit all their games into the limited storage space of SSDs. Bloomberg reports that PS5 SSD storage expansion will not be effective until sometime this summer. The same report says the update speeds up the cooling fan to prevent the console from overheating.

SSD storage is one of the main commitments of PS5 players. The limited size of the internal SSD provides only about 667GB of available storage space. This is further truncated as it requires space to download game updates. In fact, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone two games don’t fit on a 500GB PS4 when fully installed, occupy a total of over 300GB on SSDs, and an additional 107GB just to download and install updates. Free space is required. Many other popular PS5 games run everywhere from 30GB to 100GB, and each new game that comes out imposes some difficult choices on the player about what to remove with the eternal PS5 SSD storage space shuffle. ..

The PS5’s unique architecture means it’s not as simple as hitting an old SSD internally or externally. The USB connection is not fast enough to handle the speed required on the PS5. Players can play PS4 games via backward compatibility using an external USB storage, but there may also be issues with the external storage device, crash loops and other issues with the console.

Sony has previously confirmed that the PS5s SSD expansion bay will be enabled by a firmware update in the future, but since then it has remained quiet as to when it will occur. Bloomberg’s report is sourced from people who have been described about plans to remain anonymous as Sony hasn’t spoken publicly about it yet. Sony has also previously talked about optimizing cooling fan performance with future firmware updates.

Even after the PS5 SSD Storage Expansion Bay has been unlocked for use via a firmware update, players will still need to purchase an expensive M.2 NVMe drive to get that additional storage space. It’s unclear which drives will be on Sony’s whitelist when approved SSDs are available, but at least at the speed required by the PS5, a 1 TB expansion costs about $ 200, and a 2 TB expansion. We will pay close to $ 400 if needed.

When Bloomberg asked for comment, Sony representatives are working to enable the PlayStation 5’s M.2 SSD storage expansion, as previously announced. The timing has not been announced and details will be shared later. If the report applies, it’s unclear exactly what summer means, but some relief from PS5’s limited storage issues (PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan claimed the company hadn’t heard before). It could be June at the earliest before it is done.

