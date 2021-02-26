Google’s smart TV software has a dumb TV mode





Google TV setup will show this menu in the future. Here, the Google TV option enables apps, Google Assistant, and recommendations.

In basic TV mode, everything except essentials is turned off.

This is what the Google TV interface usually looks like.

Google

And this is the basic mode. It’s much simpler, except for the banner at the bottom.

The new Google TV is a great smart TV interface, but when it’s integrated into some TV sets later this year, what you can turn off could be the biggest feature. The 9to5Google report details the upcoming “basic TV” mode. Built into Google TV, it turns off almost all features of your smart TV. Currently, Google TV is only available on the new Chromecast, but Google TV will be included in future TVs from Sony and TCL. Basic mode means getting a smart TV in “dumb TV” mode.

With the rise of smart TVs, today’s dam TVs have become extinct. Basically, every TV has some kind of computer and operating system built in. If you really expect to live with a TV for a few years, the problem with smart TVs is that the dirty computers in these TVs don’t last as long as the displays. When your smart TV is a few years old, you may still have a perfectly good display panel, but you interact with it through a slow, old, perhaps abandoned integrated computer. You will be forced to. Companies need to sell dam TVs without permanently integrating this junk, but if they refuse, it’s a good idea to let consumers turn off the software.

When new features are released, you’ll be prompted to choose between “Basic TV” or “Google TV” during setup. According to 9to5Google, in basic mode, “almost everything is removed, leaving only the HDMI input and live TV if the antenna is connected directly to the TV. Cast support is also discontinued.” The UI is all Indicates that you want to turn off apps, Google Assistant, and personalized recommendations.

Advertising

9to5 found this feature through the ADT-3 development set-top box and the Android 12 developer preview, so it’s not entirely clear how it will work when run on a real TV. In basic mode, it seems that only a minimal set of icons such as input switching and settings is displayed. There are also big banners promoting Google TV mode, but you probably need to learn to ignore them. A Google spokeswoman told the site that the feature is destined to hit the TV sold with the integrated Google TV in the future.

If you don’t know the difference between “Android TV” and “Google TV”, Google TV is like the next version of Android TV. Google TV is an Android TV codebase with a new interface that provides integrated search and more. Assuming the device manufacturer is actually shipping the update, the upgrade path for your existing Android TV device is Google TV. Google states that by 2022, TV makers will not be allowed to ship Android TVs and will ship Google TVs instead. There are several product lines that Google loves to rebrand every few years, including Android TV / Google TV.

Google TV will be part of Sony’s entire Bravia XR 2021 lineup and will be part of the TCL TV later this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos