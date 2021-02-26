Google promises to change the way AI research is processed after firing





Senior Google executives have promised to change the way the company handles sensitive AI research. The move happens after two of its top ethical AI researchers have been fired within a few months. Google is currently experimenting with new ways to help scientists evaluate problematic research. See Insider’s Business section for more information.

Google reportedly promised to change the way it oversees AI research following a series of public disputes with senior employees.

Google’s research executives said they were “working to regain credibility” after a series of public battles with staff, according to a leaked voice from a full-time conference obtained by Reuters.

First, Maggie Johnson, COO of the company’s research division, confirmed that AI scientists have begun trials of surveys to help them navigate reviews and evaluate projects.

At a meeting last Friday, the company’s newly appointed AI leader, Marian Cloak, said she would try to address the concerns raised by employees in recent months. “Bring me the responsibility to try to turn the situation around,” she said.

In December, Google argued when it fired Timnit Gebru, a former co-leader of the ethical AI research team, a rare older black woman in the field who is widely respected for her work investigating artificial intelligence prejudice. Caused. Google was at odds with Gebble over an academic treatise she co-authored on AI bias.

Are you a current or former Google employee and want to share more? You can securely contact this reporter using the encrypted messaging app Signal (+447801985586) or email ([email protected]). Contact us using a device that does not work.

Last week, Google fired co-leader of the ethical AI team Margaret Mitchell. This is the result of extensive research that kept her locked out of her corporate account for several weeks. “We have expressed concern about racial and gender inequality and have tried to speak out about Google’s problematic dismissal of Dr. Gebble,” Mitchell said on Twitter.

Both exits contributed to the surge in public criticism both inside and outside of Google, amid concerns that Google’s management is not interested in the ethical concerns raised by enhanced AI technology.

Also at the Friday meeting, Professor Zoubin Ghahramani, a scholar at the University of Cambridge who joined the company in September, is tasked with clarifying the rules and regulations for AI research that raise concerns about race and other prejudices.

Talking about the value of research that criticizes Google, Garamani reportedly told attendees that “we need to be content with the discomfort.”

Insiders approached Google for comment.

