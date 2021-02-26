2021 Best Smart Home Security Systems: Reviews, Comparisons





Getting a smart security camera is a good way to get started with your home security system, but it can only protect part of your home. If you live at home, you will want to invest in a complete smart security system.

Most of these wireless systems are designed to work with existing equipment and allow you to monitor your home when you’re on the go. These systems can also alert you if a thief tries to enter your home while you are there. The FBI reported in September 2020 that intrusions had declined during the first six months of last year, but it’s better to be safer than regret.

Set up a home security system that requires professional installation and route the cables inside the wall. These smart systems are wireless and can be set up within hours. The most time-consuming task is deciding where to place all the parts. Installing a smart home security system in your home has never been easier or cheaper. I highly recommend this as your next project.

What is the best smart home security system?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the right smart home security system. The following are the most important ones we considered while investigating this list.

Components: The smart home security system we recommend has several core parts such as keypads, motion sensors and door sensors. Some include cameras or “hubs” that keep each part of the system connected to the Internet.

Compatibility: One of the biggest benefits of setting up a smart home security system is the ability to receive notifications on your device when you are not at home and warn you that your motion sensor or camera has been triggered. The home security system in this guide is compatible with iOS and Android devices, so you can monitor your home remotely, regardless of the technology you are using.

Upgrades: Many of the home security systems we recommend can be built over time. Start with the following systems and add sensors and cameras as you move to larger spaces or new hardware will be available.

1. SimpliSafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System

Amazon

If you need to protect your larger home, the SimplySafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System is the all-in-one solution you need.

The kit includes 4 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, a keypad, a hub, and 1 smart security camera. This system protects all vulnerable areas on the ground floor of the house (garage doors, front doors, back doors, windows, etc.), leaving one or two parts on another floor.

The SimpliSafe hub keeps all other components connected to the Internet, but it also has a built-in alarm that sounds when one of the sensors detects motion. The motion sensor can detect movements 30 feet away and has a wide 90 degree field of view for good coverage. The cameras in this system can record video in 1080P, have night vision mode, and support “smart motion detection” so you won’t accidentally trigger.

If you want to upgrade, SimpliSafe offers a 12-piece version of this system. It includes an additional entry sensor, another motion sensor, a key fob that allows you to quickly turn the system on and off, and a 105dB siren. According to SimpliSafe, you can add up to 100 to a system, giving you a huge upgrade potential. SimpliSafe allows you to monitor this system regardless of size.

SimpliSafe’s Nine-Piece Wireless Home Security System provides comprehensive protection in a neat package.

2. Eufy Security 5 Piece Home Alarm Kit

Amazon

In the past, eufy’s smart home technology has had a lot of luck. If you don’t want to get your home security camera right away, the 5-piece home security system is for you.

The system comes with a keypad, two door or window sensors, a motion sensor, and a hub that repeats Wi-Fi signals, making sure all other components remain connected to the Internet. .. You can monitor your home at any time using Eufy’s home security app. Most parts of this home security system are battery-powered, and Eufy says it only needs to be replaced every six months.

If you are upgrading this system, we recommend that you add two eufy 2K indoor security cameras that are fully integrated with this system and cost less than $ 30. If you have a lot of fortune, that 2K outdoor camera is a wireless and weatherproof watch for $ 130.

The camera is a welcome addition, but this core system protects the house very well without it. If you’re new to home security and need a system that covers all your critical foundations, Eufy’s 5-piece home alarm kit is for you.

3. Ring alarm 8 piece kit

Amazon

The ring has made a name for itself as a pioneer of video doorbells, but its new 8-piece kit is worth serious consideration.

The system comes with a keypad, hub with built-in alarm, four entry sensors, a motion sensor, and a range extender that keeps each component connected to the Internet. I was able to try this system myself and it was very easy to set up.

Ring’s app is very intuitive and guides you step by step. The intrusion sensor adhesive is strong enough to last for months, making it easy to arm or disarm your system with a keypad.

According to Ring, the system is designed for one or two people’s homes, and if you have a larger kit, we recommend the 14-piece kit. The larger kit includes four additional entry sensors, a second keypad, and an additional motion sensor.

We recommend adding the latest $ 60 video doorbell and some indoor cameras, each available for $ 60, to a small kit. You can monitor this entire system using Ring’s app, which has a clean and easy-to-use interface.

The Ring’s 8-Piece Home Security Kit is a great smart security system in itself, but it’s easy if you already have one of your cameras.

4. Ecobee Home Security Bundle

Amazon

Ecobee’s latest home security system looks more sophisticated and delicate than other picks without sacrificing protection.

It comes with a full HD camera, a set of motion sensors and two entry sensors, but no hub or keypad. Make sure you have a long-distance high-speed Wi-Fi router, as each piece connects to the Internet independently.

The system has an “autopilot” mode that automatically armed and disarms the system as you enter and exit the house. This is more convenient than remembering the code. The Ecobee app sends a notification each time one of the sensors detects movement while armed.

The camera in this security system uses a technology called “smart focus” to track moving objects and keep potential robbers out of blur. This feature is useful when you need to hand over the footage to the police, making it easier for the police to catch the thief.

Ecobee offers each part of the system separately, so you can expand a two-pack motion sensor for $ 73, two entry sensors for $ 60, or another camera for $ 80. If you need a compact home security system with an HD camera, get this from Ecobee.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

