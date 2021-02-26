Minnesota introduces new App Store reform law after bill failure in North Dakota





A similar bill was officially launched in Minnesota after a failed bill was proposed in North Dakota earlier this month, forcing Apple to allow developers to use app sideloads and alternative in-app payments. Introduced.

Arizona introduced a similar law this week, and Minnesota is now following in the footsteps of North Dakota. In particular, the latter state’s anti-App Store bill wasn’t passed last week with 36-11 votes.

A new Minnesota bill submitted last week, reported by Star Tribune, aims to reform the power to remove apps from Apple and Google stores.

The proposal, quietly introduced last week, will force the two tech giants to keep their products in the app store, even if Minnesota developers sell their products directly or through other channels. ..

DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson-Coon Rapids, sponsor of the bill, said:

“I think a lot of people are worried about Big Tech’s growing influence and power, and I think they are very interested in trying to secure a fair and open digital economy,” said DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson. I will. Coon Rapids sponsoring the bill at the house.

Apple and Google didn’t comment on the issue, but Star Tribune said they were both lobbying against the Minnesota bill.

Apple did not return a request for comment on the story, but Google refused to comment on Minnesota’s law. However, both groups have personally urged individual lawmakers to oppose the bill.

One of Apple’s and Google’s allies here is a group called “Americans for Prosperity.”

Jason Flohrs, state director of Americans for Prosperity in Minnesota, is fundamentally opposed to the government’s attempt to “order” the privacy and security concerns of having other payment processing vendors in the app store. Said that. For private companies. “

It won’t be long before we see how Minnesota and Arizona lawmakers will vote for the new bill. There is little doubt that more states will do the same soon.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos