Google changes research process after turmoil over dismissal of scientists | Google





According to Townhall records heard by Reuters, Google will change the process of reviewing scientists’ research by July as part of an effort to calm the internal turmoil over the completeness of artificial intelligence (AI) research. It’s a schedule.

In a statement at a staff meeting last Friday, Google Research executives confirmed the content by two sources, according to an hour’s record, the company expelled two prominent women and their work. He said he was working to regain trust after refusing.

At the meeting, the research unit’s chief operating officer, Maggie Johnson, said the team was already assessing the risks of the project and experimenting with surveys to help scientists navigate the reviews. She said the first change would be rolled out by the end of the second quarter and the majority of treatises would not require additional review.

Reuters reported in December that Google introduced a review of delicate topics for research involving dozens of issues, such as bias in China and its services. According to Reuters, internal reviewers have requested that at least three papers on AI be modified to avoid negative views of Google’s technology.

Jeff Dean, senior vice president overseeing Google’s division, said on Friday that reviews of delicate topics were confusing and confusing, and records ordered senior research director Zoubin Garamani to clarify the rules. Said that.

Professor Ghahramani of the University of Cambridge, who joined Google from Uber in September, said at the City Hall that he needed to be content with the discomfort of self-critical research.

Google declined to comment on Friday’s meeting.

An internal email seen by Reuters contains the latest details on Google’s researchers’ concerns, and Google’s legal department is one of three AI papers, “Extracting Training Data from Large Language Models.” It shows exactly how you changed the.

An email dated February 8 from co-author Nicholas Carlini of the treatise was sent to hundreds of colleagues in an attempt to note what he called a deep and insidious edit by legal counsel. It was.

Let’s be clear here, said an email of about 1200 words. If we scholars write that they are concerned or have something to worry about and Google lawyers demand that it be changed to a better sound, this is a very big brother intervention. To do.

According to his email, the required edits included a negative-to-neutral exchange, such as changing the word concern to consideration, and a risk risk. The lawyer also had to remove the reference to Google technology. The author who discovered that AI leaked copyrighted content. And the words were violating and sensitive, the email said.

Carlini did not respond to a request for comment. Google responded to email questions and challenged the claim that lawyers were trying to control the tone of newspapers. The company said the topics investigated in the treatise were okay, but found that some legal terms were used incorrectly, resulting in a thorough edit.

Racial equality audit

Last week, Google named Marian Croak, a pioneer in Internet audio technology and one of Google’s few black vice presidents, to consolidate 10 teams to study issues such as disability algorithms and racial prejudice in technology. And managed it.

Croak said at a meeting on Friday that it would take time to address concerns among AI ethics researchers and mitigate damage to the Google brand. She told me in the recording that I should take responsibility for trying to turn the situation around.

Johnson added that AI organizations are deploying consulting firms to assess the impact of a wide range of race equality. She said the first audit of the agency would lead to fairly difficult recommendations.

Tensions in the Deans department increased in December after Google fired Timnit Gebru, co-leader of the ethical AI research team, after Google refused to withdraw its treatise on language generation AI. Gebble, a black man, accused the company when he reviewed her work in another way because she downplayed her employees because of her identity and undervalued background. Approximately 2,700 employees have signed an open letter in support of Gebble.

At Town Hall, Dean elaborated on what scholarships the company would support. Dean wants to investigate responsible and ethical AI and gives an example of studying the environmental costs of technology. But he said it was problematic to cite data nearly 100 times, ignoring more accurate statistics and Google’s emission reduction efforts. Dean has previously criticized Gebrus’s treatise for not containing important findings about its environmental impact.

Gebble defended the citation of the treatise. She told Reuters that it’s a really bad view for Google to defensively publish a treatise cited by many of its peers.

Employees continued to post complaints on Twitter last month after Google investigated and fired ethical AI co-leader Margaret Mitchell for moving electronic files outside the company. Mitchell said on Twitter that he had expressed concern about racial and gender inequality and said that Google had dismissed Dr. Gebble in trouble.

Mitchell collaborated as a co-author under the name Schmargaret Schmitchell in a treatise that prompted Gebras’ departure and a version published online last month without a partnership with Google.

Asked for comment, Mitchell expressed disappointment with the lawyer’s criticism of Deans’s treatise and said her name had been removed at the behest of the company.

