Apple Silicon redesigns iMac in progress-9to5Mac





The transition to Apple Silicon is underway, and Apple is rumored to be adding multiple new Macs to its pipeline in 2021. This includes the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as well as the redesign of the iMac. These new machines represent the next wave of Apple silicon-powered Macs, following the release of the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini last year.

The redesigned iMac is expected to be a major overhaul, after nearly a decade of stagnation. Read everything you need to know about the redesign …

History Lesson: Last iMac Redesign

Apple first introduced the aluminum iMac in August 2007, making it available in 20-inch and 24-inch variations. This was a major update compared to the iMac’s previous plastic design, which was available in 17-inch, 20-inch, and 24-inch screen variations between August 2004 and August 2007.

So, three years after Apple introduced the white plastic iMac G5 and the aluminum iMac in 2007, it took a considerable amount of time to significantly redesign the Mac. But the mid-2007 iMac was just a stepping stone. Despite having an aluminum front, it had a black plastic back casing. This is very different from the smooth aluminum front.

In 2009, Apple redesigned its iMac lineup with 21.5-inch and 27-inch variations of aluminum unibody designs, introducing two screen sizes that are still in use today. This design will shape the future of the iMac, and Apple is focusing on iteration rather than a complete redesign.

In October 2012, Apple redesigned the iMac with an ultra-slim side profile and removed the SuperDrive. The thinnest point is 5mm, but there’s an unsightly bulge on the back to accommodate the iMac’s interior and cooling system. In 2015, the iMac was upgraded to a Retina display.

With these changes, the overall look of the iMac remained the same. An aluminum build with a black bezel and an aluminum chin. The last important update to the iMac was the introduction of the unibody aluminum design in 2009, but even the switch actually started in 2008.

As of 2012, Apple’s ultra-slim iMac side profile certainly had a sleek look and was touted as a major redesign. However, in actual use, the change is not so noticeable. In particular, the frontal appearance of the iMac hasn’t changed for a long time.

Today, it’s one of the biggest design dips in iMac history, nine years after the introduction of the 21-inch and 27-inch unibody aluminum designs in 2012. It’s a regular spec update, including the semi-recent August last year when the iMac wasn’t necessarily accepted, but the design is certainly beginning to show that era. And can Apple continue to charge a premium for virtually 10-year-old designs?

So when will Apple finally redesign the iMac? All reports point to 2021.

2021 iMac Expectations: Apple Silicone, Redesigned, Colors

Apple mobile inside

Apple was impressed with the release of the M1 chip last year. It is currently found on the latest MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Apple’s work isn’t over yet, and we plan to continue migrating our Mac lineup, including the iMac, to Apple Silicon in 2021.

I’m not sure what performance you can expect from the new iMac, but I hope you’ll be impressed. Even “entry-level” M1-powered Macs perform better than the finest Intel-powered iMacs. At least some versions of the new iMac may have the next generation Apple Silicon processor.

Bloomberg reported in December:

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a successor to the M1 with up to 20 CPU cores consisting of 16 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. In 2021, the company plans to roll out an ARM version of the high-end MacBook Pro, both entry-level and high-end iMac desktops. ARM Mac Pro will continue in 2022.

Today’s M1 Macs are limited to two Thunderbolt ports and 16GB of RAM. Both of these restrictions may also be lifted by high-end models of at least the 2021 iMac.

New design inspired by Pro Display XDR

The Apple silicon chip inside is certainly impressive, but the visual overhaul of the 2021 iMac can be even more remarkable.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in January that the redesigned iMac features a design inspired by the Pro Display XDR. In fact, Gurman writes that the new iMac “will be one of the biggest visual updates for Apple products this year.”

Here’s what to expect from the new design:

Flat back, replaces the current curved design on the back of the iMac No chin at the bottom The bezel around the display is slimmer and “similar” to the Pro Display XDR

Apple was also able to adjust the size of the iMac with this year’s redesign. Currently, there are two versions of the iMac, 21.5-inch and 27-inch. Apple can reduce the size of the bezel and remove the bottom “chin” from the current iMac design to increase screen area while keeping the overall footprint the same.

According to past reports, Apple is developing a 24-inch iMac, which theoretically acts as a replacement for the 21.5-inch model. The 27-inch iMac screen could be as big as a 30-inch, but I haven’t heard any specific reports about this yet.

color

Finally, Jon Prosser reported that the iMac could be available in multiple colors for the first time in almost 20 years. Prosser claims that the 2021 iMac will be available in Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue. I’m still not sure if this will work, but it’s interesting to consider.

wrap up

As I wrote earlier, 2021 will be a big year for the Mac. This is due to the ongoing migration to Apple Silicon, the new MacBook Pro form factor, and the all-new iMac design. Check here for a complete summary of our expectations for the Mac.

What’s the most exciting thing about this year’s redesigned iMac with built-in Apple silicone? Are you planning an upgrade? Let us know in the comments!

read more:

