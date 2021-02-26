Persona 5 Striker Tips-13 Things You Should Know Before You Get Started





Persona 5 Strikers is not your typical warriors action game. There are familiar elements such as destroying enemy mobs in wild “1 to 100” style battles. However, the game takes in many gameplay mechanisms from the Atlus RPG and fuses them with Omega Force’s high octane action templates. The striker also sticks to the roots of that persona by providing some light life simulation mechanics, but some tweaks may be needed. For a variety of reasons, it’s hard to understand whether this is your first Warriors game or your first persona experience.

Here’s a list of tips to help you guide your Persona 5 striker. There are many tutorials that establish the basics of the game, but finding the best way to approach many aspects of the game is another challenge. Many of these guides include the complexity of being effective in combat, but there are other features you’ll want to use properly, such as the bond system and persona fusion.

Save SP to defeat tough enemies

As with any persona game, success in combat depends on identifying the affinity of the enemy’s elements. Hitting their weaknesses causes additional damage and creates an opportunity for a vigorous full-scale attack that does even more damage. However, spells consume SP and it is difficult to obtain SP recovery items (especially early in the game). With that in mind, it’s wise to note how you’re using the party members’ SPs.

Minibosses and enemies with a dedicated health bar in the UI have a shield meter that needs to be exhausted to perform a full-scale attack. And to break that meter, you need to attack them with an attack that corresponds to their weaknesses. These are battles where you want to book an SP as it gives you the opportunity to do more damage. Large enemies tend to be damage sponges, and exploiting their weaknesses is a much more efficient way to defeat them.

Hitting the weaknesses may also give you what is called “1-More”. This will appear as a button prompt, automatically dealing melee damage and momentarily shifting enemies. Now you can put one or two combos without worrying about hitting.

Save SP with Elemental Combos

Spam spells can’t solve the problem, as SPs can quickly be exhausted when passing through dungeons or during challenging battles. Thankfully, spellcasting isn’t the only way to exploit an enemy’s weaknesses. Each persona that the Joker can wield, and each party member, represents a particular element, each with a combo sequence that hits that element, and the SP is free.

So if you want to save SP or run out, you’ll want to know how to perform these combos. The number of light attacks required depends on the character, but it’s as easy as some light attacks followed by a special attack button. Some characters can also temporarily add element affinity to a normal attack. This will be your bread and butter against stronger enemies.

Form your party so you can hit the hammer with the weaknesses of the boss

In Persona 5 Strikers, no matter how powerful, every boss has some basic weaknesses. The action combat system definitely benefits from giving something to exploit these weaknesses, so it’s not just about lamenting the damage sponge. However, if it is your first and only encounter with your boss, you will not know exactly what their weaknesses are.

Save and try just before the Big Boss fight-you can’t hit with selected party members if you’re having problems because they have weaknesses, you can go back and hit right Switch to person element.

Don’t forget to use environmental weapons

Some of the larger battles take place in the combat arena with certain objects in the environment where you can interact. Sometimes it’s a pile of ornamental or ground element-injected weapons hanging from the ceiling that you can drop on your enemies. To use them, you will be prompted with a button to dart towards these points of interest.

Note these and note the element icon next to the prompt. This is often the same as the weakness of a particular enemy. Depending on their capabilities, these objects can create openings similar to elemental spells, making tough battles a little easier.

Create an opening using a gun

Each character is equipped with a specific type of gun that can be used. Unlike the original RPG, you don’t need to upgrade your gun. Like Royal, ammo is replenished with each battle. Some enemies are vulnerable to shooting, but for all other enemies with high HP, lowering them can reduce their health and create 1-More opportunities.

Combine party composition to your advantage

Characters outside the party will have much less experience, and after sticking to a certain number for a long time, the level gap between the characters will begin to widen. Find a way to naturally incorporate or replace them in the rotation, especially if those particular elements are advantageous in the tighter stretches of the dungeon. It helps keep your party level even and smooth the battle. And if they’re ready, you don’t have to get ready-thanks me later when you reach the second half of the game!

Dash, dash, dash!

Striker’s is a super-fast action game, so you may feel that you always tend to be aggressive with relentless attacks. But self-preservation is important. Combat can be a bit tricky and difficult to read enemies. In my experience, it’s always wise to get out of the mess when you feel dangerous. If you see a stronger enemy casting a spell (indicated by the text and icon above your head), it’s best to create a space to prevent it from being attacked.

These spells can do a lot of damage, especially if you are facing a boss. And sometimes, even when you’re still trying to recover, the enemy will just pile up damage.

Optimal usage of bond system

At moments when the story is important or at some side quests (more on this later), you’ll earn Bond EXP, which turns into Bond Points. These points are used for status boosts, in-combat perks, rewards and item improvements, etc., while bond points are premium.

There are many f options for upgrading phantom sheaves via the bond system, some more convenient than others. Not all locks are unlocked in the playthrough, so it’s a good idea to focus on boosting maximum SP, increasing physical and magical damage, and upgrading Harisen’s recovery.

Make a request to boost Bond EXP and unlock shop gear

Receive requests throughout the story. Requests are usually side quests that go back to the previous dungeon to eliminate certain enemies or explore the normal world for certain items. Requests have special rewards, some of which are more convenient than others.

Requests tend to be piled up, but if you’re not a completionist, you don’t have to do everything. Fortunately, you can see what you get when you complete your request. Do not skip what you receive in BondEXP or unlock new gear in the shop. As I said before, bond points are premium. We also want the party to be equipped with the latest weapons and armor, so make the corresponding request to unlock the new tier of gear.

Spend money wisely early on

In the first few dungeons, you will run out of cash. This means that you may not always be able to buy the best weapons and armor for the entire cast. Unless you grind for money, you need to make a few purchase decisions. There are bond benefits that increase your monetary rewards from combat, and the sooner you receive those benefits, the more income you can earn. Ultimately, there is enough money to keep everyone in combat.

Stock up on items as soon as they are available

You can buy items from Sofia at the RV hideout or at various shops in your city. However, you can only purchase certain items at one time. After some progress in the Metaverse, the inventory will be replenished, but the exact time is a bit unknown. Whenever you return from the Metaverse, make sure you have a replenishment in Sophia or the shop. This is of paramount importance to powerful health items and cooking ingredients, so once it’s available, it’s wise to jump on them anyway before replenishing them in the future.

Always create SP recovery items

Joker’s Kitchen is a neat little crafting system that allows you to cook food for your team, a healing item to bring into battle. As mentioned earlier, ingredients are sold by vendors as well as new recipes. In addition to keeping the menu fresh, it’s hard to get in the store and take part in battles, so focus on cooking items that restore SP.

Don’t forget to stock up on ingredients for those who are the strongest recipes available. After completing the corresponding request, you can unlock the new material in Sofia’s shop. This makes it easy to find a particular material.

Always keep the joker strong by fusing personas

The Joker is a single character who can use multiple personas, giving him the ability to adapt to what the party needs at a particular moment. As with the persona tradition, you need to use persona fusion to create something more powerful. Be sure to stop by the velvet room to create a new persona that is close to Joker’s character level.

Also note their stats, elemental affinities, and spell rosters. Even at higher levels, they may not be more useful. Striker also uses weak personas. Don’t forget to earn additional PP (Persona Points) at the expense of what you no longer use and use that sweet PP to raise the level of useful personas.

