Google Stadia: Two new reports reveal internal struggle





Two new reports from Bloomberg and Wired shed light on some of Google’s failures in building Stadia cloud gaming services. The report arrives just a few weeks after Google announces that it will close its internal Stadia game development studio.

One of the key issues, according to Wired, is that Google may not have invested as much in its in-house studio as Stadia’s extensively advertised plans suggest. Stadia Chief Phil Harrison unveiled Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment Studios at the 2019 Game Developers Conference, where Google made its first major splash on Stadia. However, according to Wired, it will take months for Google to actually hire most of the studio developers. Wired reported that Google’s goal was to hire 2,000 people over a five-year period to create Stadia games.

Stadia employees said the technology felt like a beta

When Stadia was first released, my colleague Sean Hollister said it was still in beta for the headline. And obviously, the Stadia developers agreed: According to Wired, Stadia employees shared concerns that the technology would feel like a beta at launch. Stadia worked in terms of being able to stream games from the cloud to a PC or phone, but it still lacked many of the features shown in pre-launch marketing.

Two sources also told Wired that Stadia did not meet internal expectations in 2020. That was backed up by Bloomberg, which reported that Google had missed Stadia’s goal of selling controllers and monthly active users by hundreds of thousands.

If you’re following Stadia, it might not be surprising that your colleague Tom Warren thought Stadia was a lonely place in May, but even the promotion of the free Stadia Premiere kit was done by Google It didn’t seem to be enough to reach Stadia’s goals.

Bloomberg also reports that it tried to attract users to Stadia by trading ports for big events like Red Dead Redemption 2 with publishers for tens of millions of dollars. And, according to Jason Schreier, author of the Bloomberg story, Google apparently spent tens of millions per port.

Publishers like Ubisoft and Take-Two were scraping it up

We highly recommend reading both Wired and Bloombergs reports on the Stadias struggle. For now, Stadia will continue to exist as a platform, but Google will not create games for it.

In a studio closure blog, Harrison also said that Google is increasingly focusing on using technology platforms for industry partners. This suggests that Google may offer Stadia to other companies as a white-label cloud gaming service. But with the studio closure and these two reports, it’s hard not to feel what’s written on the walls of Google Stadia.

