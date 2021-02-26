The first ever 165-inch foldable MicroLED TV is on sale now, but it’s not cheap





Samsung has been promoting its giant 292-inch MicroLED, called the Wall, since 2017, but new challengers have emerged that could make Samsung’s giant MicroLED spend its money.

The new screen is called the M14K 165 inch TV and is manufactured from an Austrian outlet called the C-Seed. The special thing other than the huge screen size is that it hides under the floor when not in use and is ready for this nearly $ 500,000 ($ 400,000 or about £ 300,000 / AU $ 520,000).

The M1 is about 7 feet high when lifted off the floor and features four panels that fold seamlessly thanks to C-Seeds adaptive gap calibration technology that completely obscures the boundaries between screen panels. I will.

To be honest, it’s pretty impressive, but at that price it probably won’t fit our budget right away.

Are MicroLEDs Affordable?

The M1 is hard to see and is the envy of those who don’t want a 165-inch 4K HDR TV with HDR10 + support that can be neatly stowed whenever not in use.

In addition to its cool look, Samsung states that its version of MicroLED TV can reach peak brightness of up to 4,000 knits and have a black level comparable to OLED screens. Given that the panels are likely to come from Samsung, it is speculated that the M1 is likely to be able to do the same.

The M1 is out of reach for most of us, but sadly, so are most other commercially available micro LED TVs, which are currently the most affordable models. The 146-inch screen size Samsung The Wall is said to cost $ 300,000 and is not available. At any retail store.

There’s a glimpse of hope that Samsung’s smaller MicroLED TVs, such as the 88-inch version of The Wall, which will be available later this year, will be more affordable. However, given that 88-inch versions of other high-end TVs like the LG Signature ZX 8K OLED TV sell for around $ 30,000, it could take some time before they appear in our price range. There is sex.

