Capcom promises to fix “Street Fighter V”, an audio bug that affects blind players





Capcom has released a statement confirming that the issue of Street Fighter V not being playable by blind players will be fixed next week along with other bugs.

In a recent update, stereo sound has been removed from the game options. In other words, blind street fighter players couldn’t participate effectively. Switching to monaural meant that all multi-directional sounds were suddenly heard from one direction, and visually impaired players could not know where a particular character took during the battle.

The bug was announced by Blind Warrior Sven on Twitter and made a statement to NME about Street Fighter V and its accessibility options. Street Fighter V is a surprisingly accessible game so far. 90% of the game is covered by excellent audio cues, so you can play at a high level.

Ask @streetfighter @ capcomfighters or someone else at Capcom. After installing a new patch on my PC and going into training mode, I found that all character sound effects such as attacks, hits, jumps, blocks, and voices were monaural (center).

— BlindWarriorSven (@SvenvandeWege) February 22, 2021

After installing the patch, I was shocked that the game audio was changed to monaural instead of stereo. This means that you can no longer distinguish between different positions of your character during battle. This makes it difficult or impossible to play this game at a high level you are accustomed to.

We are aware of various bugs that occur in Season 5, such as unsynchronizing online battles after using Necallis V-Trigger I, and game sound effects that are output in monaural.

— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 26, 2021

In a tweet sent from Street Fighter’s official account, Capcom elaborated on a list of proposed bug fixes next week, including the reintroduction of stereo sound. This fix also requires addressing other update issues, such as killing the game when a screenshot is taken.

The Street Fighter account states: We are aware of various bugs introduced in Season 5, such as unsynchronizing online battles after using Necallis V-Trigger I, and game sound effects that are output in monaural.

