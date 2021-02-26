Facebook’s new BARS app helps rappers with sick beats while spitting poetry





Facebook has a department called NPE, which frequently devises new apps and services, many of which are often buried. The latest experimental product from NPE is an app called BARS that aims to be a rapper. This allows users to choose one from a library of professionally created beats and wrap it to create a dope video. The central premise here is that not everyone has access to studio-grade tools and instruments to beat rap poems. Here BARS is trying to close the resource gap.

There are audio effects like Autotune in case you happen to be a T-Pain fan.

“Audio production tools can be complex, expensive, and difficult to use. BARS allows you to select one of the professionally created beats, write lyrics, and record drop bars. BARS automatically suggests lyrics as you write to keep the flow going. ”According to Facebook, the BARS app adds new beats created by professional producers around the world every week. To do.

In addition to background beats, users can also choose to play with visual filters to spice up their videos and increase their chances of being discovered. In addition, it helps with rhyming suggestions. The app is already listed on the App Store, but is currently in the Early Access phase. That is, you have to sign up and wait for the waiting list to clear.

On the contrary, it will even suggest words that linger to complete your rap masterpiece.

And no, you don’t need prior lap experience, just in case you’re wondering. As mentioned above, BARS is for amateurs who want to break into the rap scene and discover it. The app also has a challenge mode for aspiring rappers to hone their skills. The freestyle tool also automatically suggests word clues to add lines to the lyrics of the rap, thanks to the built-in rhyme dictionary.

The assumption is similar to TikTok, which creates a video by selecting a track from a licensed library. For BARS, the library consists of beats that match your poem. Similarly, there are two sections at the top. Featured (popular videos advertised by the algorithm) and new (content from following creators). However, it is unclear when the app will move to the Android side of the ecosystem.

