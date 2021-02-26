Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is $ 151 off the lowest price ever!





Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is a great replacement for the Apple Watch Series 6. Now you can get it at an unbeatable low price.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) is available on Amazon for $ 249. The price of this smartwatch is usually $ 400, which saves $ 151. This is the lowest price ever for the Galaxy Watch 3 and is $ 1 below Best Buy’s current price. Amazon also offers the Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) for $ 279 ($ 151 off).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm): $ 400 to $ 300 @ AmazonNow $ 151 off, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the best price ever. Receive phone calls, texts and other phone notifications directly on your wrist. The Galaxy Watch 3 is military grade, durable and water resistant, with an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring. You can also use your Galaxy Watch 3 to unlock your laptop or tablet, no password or PIN required. The 45mm model Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) has dropped to $ 279.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best GPS smartwatches around. It features a 41mm 360 x 360 Super AMOLED screen, 1.15 GHz Exynos 9110 dual core CPU, Tizen OS 5.5 firmware, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It is also water resistant and compliant with military standards.

The Galaxy Watch 3 not only receives phone, text and app notifications on your wrist, but also acts as a fitness tracker. Built into its design are ECG sensors and advanced health monitoring to help manage stress levels and improve sleep.

Like the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch 3 can unlock laptops and tablets. Simply twist the bezel and enter your password or PIN to access your device. This nifty feature can be enabled using the Samsung Galaxy Apps, the Google Play Store, and the Samsung Flow app, which you can download for free from the Microsoft Store.

So if you want to buy a smartwatch to add to your gadget stockpile at a bargain, the Galaxy Watch 3 is a wise choice.

