Animal Crossing NPC Event Villager fans are still waiting





Animal Crossing: New Horizons has some great NPC visitors, but still lacks some of the most important of the previous games.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most powerful casts of NPC visitors spinning throughout the series, but there are still some notable faces missing from previous games. Nintendo has done a great job of adding new content to the Animal Crossing experience, but it doesn’t have many visitors except on special holidays.

The regular villagers on the player’s island are important, but nothing is more essential to the animal crossing experience than the daily joy of walking around town and meeting face players. This is one of the reasons why Totake is an unofficial mascot of Animal Crossing, even though it only appears on Saturdays. New Horizons, as powerful as the current group, has a lifespan of one year and some visitors are beginning to feel a bit old. Now is a great time to improve this by regaining some old favorites.

Kapp’n is the first and most obvious name to use when talking about a missing visitor. Not only is he the favorite turtle of all Animal Crossing players, he is also the only sailor in the series and will make you think he will be the rock of the New Horizons island setting. Kappei was last seen on the New Reef and regularly transported players to tropical islands by motorboat. It was always hospitality to hear his bark and sing the sea shanti. It’s a shame he’s not in New Horizons.

The villagers of the past animal forest are back

Perhaps there is an optimistic reason here. You can visit the small islands because it seems to be a natural addition to the New Horizons formula. It is already possible to travel to the island of Herbs for photography, but it seems that this could be extended further in additional places. If a player needs to boat to these fictional new Animal Crossing Islands, Kappei seems to be his most qualified driver.

Speaking of the series’ favorites, Pete, the email-carrying pelican, is one of the most iconic Animal Crossing characters, despite being one of the least used. Since the first game, Pete has been constantly sending emails to the villagers. In the wild world, players can find him on the clock as he occasionally flies across the sky (especially cruel players can even shoot him down). Pete has participated in all the games in the series so far, so it seems inevitable that he will appear someday. Pete was also famous for having a significant impact on another pelican, Philis, who made a prominent appearance in the Wild World. Since expanding the romance capabilities of Animal Crossing has been a long-standing demand from fans, Pete may help usher in a new era of love.

The next visitor who needs to add may sound a bit strange, but the otter Lyle has also been late for a long time to make his New Horizons look. Believe it or not, Animal Crossing Space Planning Insurance Agency is probably not as popular as others, but there are still many possibilities for the idea that he will come back. .. The most notable thing about appearing in Wildworld every Saturday, harassing players and buying funnyly bad insurance packages, is that Lyle could definitely be remade into a more useful role this time around. is.

Lyle can upgrade the service to include some refurbishment insurance available to players as they work on the island. The community is doing some wild things with New Horizon customization options and it’s always a good idea to add them to the player’s toolbox. Moreover, the Animal Crossing cast is always a little too nice. The game requires more scum bags and Lyle fits perfectly into that role.

Animal Crossing games are as good as their special characters, and fortunately Animal Crossing: New Horizons already has a great roster in that regard, but adding Kappei, Pete, Lyle is that. A series of games have arrived that will help you push you to an unprecedented level.

