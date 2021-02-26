Limited Edition Daniel Craig x Greg Williams Leica Q2 Deserves James Bond





British actor Daniel Craig, famous for playing James Bond in the movie, and photographer Greg Williams, famous for catching Craig as a notorious spy, collaborate on a limited edition Black and Gold Leica Q2 camera. doing. Limited to just 750 units, this design takes a well-known brand to an even higher level of luxury and exclusivity. This is certainly 007 worth.

All images provided by Leica

“The Q2 is the perfect camera for me and needs no improvement, so to get the opportunity to work with the great people of Leica and my friends, Williams to make something so unique. Collect it. It was a privilege and an honor, “says Daniel Craig.

The design of the Leica Q2 by Daniel Craig and Greg Williams is technically the same as the standard model. But its visual elements show the total sophistication of black and gold, inspired by the Q Quartermaster. All engravings on the camera and lens are inlaid with gold paint. For the first time in the brand, the name and serial number are laser engraved under the glass cover of the camera display. The Leica logo (traditional red) has been replaced with black dots and gold letters as another unique and novel distinction.

The design carrier strap is made of the highest quality vegetable-dyed nappa leather, embossed with the Leica logo and features golden eyelets. This time it is embossed with an elegant pattern, but the same leather also makes the camera cover.

The Daniel Craig x Greg Williams Leica Q2 is a specially designed hinged lid presentation box with gold letters and a black silk lining. The total price is £ 5,600.

