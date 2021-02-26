Persona 5 Strikers is the perfect excuse to reunite with Phantom Sieves





Atlus is a weird spin-off master. In the past, developers have revamped RPG series personas as dungeon crawlers, fighters, and rhythm games. Heroes have traveled across space and time for fan-fiction-worthy team-ups. All of these are meant to give players a reason to look at their favorite characters again. Persona 5 Strikers goes one step further, turning an action-packed adventure into a road trip familiar to the original game.

Persona 5 Strikers is a direct sequel to Persona 5, set months after Phantom Sheave cut the mask. The gang reunites for a long postponed vacation, but unlike the palace encountered in the original game, it was interrupted by the advent of a distorted version of a one-dominated real-life prison. To solve the mysteries of these prisons, Phantom Sheave gets an RV and investigates all over Japan.

Striker’s is an action RPG take in the veins of Omega Force, another spin-off of popular series like Hyrule Warriors. It trades the original careful turn-based strategy for button mashing through mobs. Players are no longer limited to controlling only the game’s hero, the Joker, and are free to swap party members like Makoto and Anne. In addition to the elemental abilities unique to personas, such as nuclear and wind attacks, each has its own special physical attack to assist in combat. Characters that were rarely used in the original Persona 5, like Ryuji, became the go-to for mobs that I wanted to make melee attacks. I rarely needed the magic of Morganus, but I loved his ability to turn into a car and mow shadows.

Despite the ability to swap characters, gameplay with a lot of mash in the game can sometimes be monotonous. With a good streak, I spliced ​​combos, piled up follow-ups and full-scale attacks, and defeated enemies with magical attacks, but most of the time I spent a lot of time desperately pushing buttons. It was. The amount generated on the screen can be dazzling, if not difficult to track, while the character speaks or flies around the screen and hits the enemy against his face during battle. There is.

Persona 5 Strikers does not offer as robust an experience as the original game. There are no personality traits to improve. Relationships are narrowed down to a single bond metric that applies to the entire team, but provides different ways to divide playtime. .. A new city means a side quest, a shop to visit, a recipe for cooking. Party members often want to visit special restaurants and attractions. There are no deadline restrictions. If you want to hang up with your friends, you can go in and out of jail as often as you like.

This experience feels like a streamlined version of Persona, a video game equivalent to summer vacation. It’s a way to spend extra time with the world I fell in love with for dozens of hours, and a welcome extension to the myth of the game. Where Persona 5s Palace was an extremely crushed and corrupt desire, the prison revolves around trauma. To defeat the monarchy of each prison, you must first clarify and understand the pain that caused them.

It’s a welcome change, a turn that makes people’s cruelty more interesting. Examination of Persona 5s for people in the darkest places could hit all its cartoon malicious intent. The rulers you faced were so exaggerated evil that defeating them did not require justification. But strikers offer more complex options: to hurt people is to hurt people. Monarchy manipulated and deceived, yet they are the way for them to learn and grow from their mistakes.

As a sequel, Persona 5 Strikers doesn’t offer much in a great way of revelation, but it doesn’t have to. Like many other spin-offs in the series, charm is an opportunity to play a little longer in their world. It’s fun to get rid of the prison, but it’s still incomparable to going out at night with friends.

Persona 5 Strikers is available for Nintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation 4.

