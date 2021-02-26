Alberta Budgeted Technology and Uninnovated Technology





Helsim headquarters in Calgary. The company expected and received measures to re-skill workers.

(Submitted from Helcim-Image credit)

Alberta’s 2021 budget is drawing more and more attention to the technology and innovation sector and is set to be a key player in the state’s commitment to stabilization after COVID-19.

While many in the industry call budgeting a step in the right direction, the government says it could do more to make this sector a winner in 2021.

The Ministry of Employment and Economic Innovation will receive $ 362 million of the $ 1.5 billion secured over the three years for Alberta’s economic recovery.

Part of that money will be used to launch technology and innovation strategies, and the budget will secure a talented workforce, lead the country in investment by 2030, and promote a competitive environment for the private sector. Outline the goal of doing.

“Across Alberta, green shoots are actually beginning to emerge in many industries that are driving the signs of the future,” Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Employment, Economy and Innovation, told CBC News. ..

“I think the tech industry in particular has reached the point where it is actually starting to grow on an exponential growth curve.”

What the sector is getting

One of the biggest questions from this sector is that it is allowed through the Alberta Jobs Now program. This initiative provides qualified employers with grants to improve or re-skill workers in emerging sectors.

“By helping existing local tech companies become global brands, we’re sending a message to the country and the world that Alberta is doing great things,” said a Calgary company promoting online payments. Nicolas Beique, CEO of Helcim, said.

Jobs Now has received $ 136 million over three years, partly funded by federal dollars. Many details, such as eligibility and release date, have not yet been finalized.

Currently, the amount of state and federal funding is unknown. JobsNow’s costing profile stipulates that “federal approval is required” because the budget is waiting for permission to pour money that was not spent last fiscal year into next year.

The story continues

Prime Minister Jason Kenny pointed out that undervalued groups and workers are likely to have priority access to re-skilling services.

Schweizer said the retraining program had recurred in pre-budget conversations with the industry.

“They know that there are really well-educated Albertans that require a little training. They are very skilled and will be able to contribute to the emerging technologies sector in our state. Therefore, this is designed to help with that, “Schweizer said.

He did not provide specific details of the program, but said more information would be available in the coming weeks.

An additional $ 166 million will be invested in innovation employment grants over a three-year period, with SMEs repaying up to 20 percent of their R & D spending.

By 2030, the government predicts that tech companies will create 20,000 new jobs and generate $ 5 billion in revenue.

“They did what we asked them to do,” said Minister Doug Schweitzer, referring to the sacrificial work that took place during the pandemic. “So it was our duty to fill the gap.”

Alberta Innovates Corporation, which is tasked with strengthening accelerator and scale-up support for entrepreneurs, has grown $ 15 million this year (budget increased by about 8%) and $ 10 million annually until 2025. I will. It is often inefficient to capitalize on SMEs.

The ministry may also use some of the $ 500 million reserves reserved in the budget due to unforeseen financial problems.

“If for some reason there is a new variant that the vaccine cannot handle and suddenly falls into another situation where more health restrictions must be imposed, it means that we have the resources to support our business. It helps to confirm, “Schweizer said.

Things not in this budget

Many companies and organizations argued that Alberta would be more competitive with US states and called for further tax cuts and incentives.

The state has accelerated its corporate tax cut program, reducing it from 12% to 8% last summer, but no additional tax cuts have been announced in this budget.

The industry has called for improvements to the state’s immigration candidate program to make it easier to bring skilled workers to Alberta. It wasn’t included either.

“Without a comprehensive strategy focused on increasing the talent pool in Alberta’s technology sector, many companies cannot escape,” said Benjamin Bergen, Executive Director of the Canadian Innovator Council. I will.

While praising the new skill-up program under development, he says he needs a stronger strategy.

In September, the government promised Alberta a new intellectual property strategy. At the time, Schweizer said other jurisdictions were considering changes in 2021 and Alberta would like to defeat them. There was no news about IP within the budget.

“Alberta’s intellectual property strategy has been postponed for a long time and remains important to ensure the success of the state’s new innovation strategy and a long-term economic recovery,” Bergen said.

Business is not yet financially stable

The ministry’s spending plans were also praised by the Canadian Independent Business Federation, but accompanied by warnings.

According to a recent report from the organization, nearly 80% of SMEs had to ow an average of nearly $ 186,0000 in debt during a pandemic. Alberta Director Annie Dormus says support needs to be strengthened now, rather than waiting for the new government program to begin accepting applications in April.

Previous reboot grants provided eligible companies with up to $ 20,000. Applications for the program will end at the end of March and will be replaced by a new $ 10,000 program scheduled to begin in early April. Companies initially had to show a 30% reduction in revenue. Under the new program, the burden is 60 percent.

Schweitzer acknowledged the dire situation faced by many companies and said that confusion needs to be minimized as one program takes over the other.

“We asked [them] They reacted to make a sacrifice during this health pandemic. They did what we asked them to do. So it was our duty to fill the gap. “

Its initial resumption grant exceeded the projected budget of $ 500 million as more than 50,000 companies accessed the fund. Despite demand, Schweizer said he was confident that the state could keep up with the needs of the enterprise.

