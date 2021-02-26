Legacy technology, privacy and security issues are hampering healthcare innovation





Dive Briefs: In addition to privacy and security concerns, the proliferation of legacy technologies is at the top of the list of barriers to adopting innovative technologies in the healthcare space, according to Katherine Yacko, senior director of innovation at CVS Health. It is in. conversation. “Your clinic, they are still using fax machines, they are still faxing for God,” Yakko said. The healthcare sector is struggling to adopt technologies such as APIs and digitization processes due to the prevalence of legacy infrastructure and systems. While systems such as voice-enabled assistants provide interesting features, there are security concerns about using them to manage wise medical data, Yacko said. “You’re talking about personal health information. I think this is one of the most hacked areas of data these days,” Yacko said. Dive Insight:

Under pressure after a year of change, the healthcare industry needs to tackle cybersecurity and privacy challenges while accelerating technology.

Funding for cybersecurity companies in the healthcare sector began in the last quarter of last year as the healthcare industry addressed the impact of the rise in ransomware attacks, according to CB Insights. Between January and May 2020, at least 26 healthcare providers were hit by ransomware.

Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber ​​Security Alliance, said the epidemic has made hospitals and healthcare facilities more dependent on connected devices, digitizing patient records and using telemedicine services. The number of patients has increased.

“Each of these healthcare components is vulnerable and requires increased cybersecurity awareness and education between consumers and healthcare practitioners for safety and prevention,” said Coleman.

Regarding the importance of legacy technology, Yacko said the healthcare sector could be motivated to be more modern, especially as the government calls on the industry to increase interoperability between providers. Stated. Data sharing is part of that equation.

The transition from legacy technologies also provides additional protection from a cybersecurity perspective.

“Healthcare and public health facilities should also pay attention to legacy hardware and software upgrades and updates. Make sure that all connected devices and applications have multi-factor authentication enabled. Make sure your employees know how to identify and avoid malicious email links and attachments. According to Coleman, a phishing scam aimed at employees.

