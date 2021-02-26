Pokemon Legend: Arceus Starter Pokemon has a hidden link





The Pokemon Company recently announced a new Pokemon game, Pokemon Legend: Arceus, that will appear on Nintendo Switch in early 2022. As part of that announcement, I was able to see three starter Pokemon in the game. Gen 2 Johto’s Cyndaquil, Gen 7’s Alola’s Rowlet, Gen 5’s Unova’s Oshawott.

At first glance, these three Pokemon look like completely random picks. So far, we have never combined previous generation starter Pokemon in this way in core Pokemon games. But Pokemon Legend: Arceus is far more set in the Sinnoh past, and the style of the Ribir trailer gives the game a very feudal Japanese feel-think Shogun and Samurai. The Sinnoh region is based on Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, which was feudalized during this historical period.

So how do Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott fit into that theme? Oshawot is the most obvious. Its final evolution is the portmanteau of samurai and otters, samurai, and the armor on the feet of the samurai is reminiscent of samurai armor. It fits the setting as naturally as you can get.

However, the final evolution of Rowlet, Decidueye, doesn’t fit that easily. Robin Hood’s character was born around the same time (we’re talking about the 13th or 14th century), but it’s probably an archer owl that reminds us of Robin Hood more than a samurai. That said, the Japanese archery practice kyd appeared at about the same time in history, making Decidueye a good choice for the overall setting.

But the most interesting is Cyndaquil. Its final evolution, Typhlosion, is not like a samurai, archer, or any other “feudal” until you see the Japanese name on Twitter @MelkorPxP. Typhoons are called Bakuhoon in Japanese, and according to Bulbapedia, they are derived from “Bakuhoon” (“blast”) and “typhoon”, and English typhoons are literal translations of the same portmanteau (“typhoon” and “explosion”). Become. ). However, Typhlosion can also be thought of as a play on the word “Bakufu,” which means “general” in Japanese. This makes Cyndaquil particularly suitable for Legends configuration.

Pokemon Legend: Arceus will appear on Nintendo Switch in early 2022. Pre-ordering for the game has started.

