Google Cloud Chief gives an overview of UK and Ireland strategies





Google employs more than 12,000 people in the United Kingdom and Ireland, accounting for about 10% of the global workforce of tech giants.

One of the newest of these is Pip White, a former Salesforce executive launched by Google last June, who is responsible for the company’s cloud operations in both regions.

Since earning a business degree from the University of Manchester in the late 90’s, White has rapidly climbed the corporate ladder in London, clenching his teeth on hardware giant HP for 13 years and being promoted to VP of Global Sales. ..

White continued to oversee Salesforce’s operations in the UK and Ireland before being poached by Google Cloud for the same job in a pandemic. She’s the latest person to join Google Cloud with a number of talented people at Salesforce, including Chris Ciarui, president of the division, and Sanj Bhayro, who is responsible for its operations and growth.

As many of us did, White tells insiders that the pandemic-initiated telecommuting revolution has brought about a fusion of personal and professional life.

“I had a great six months,” she said. “But in this immeasurable blockade, one of my greatest achievements was the success of the job, unaware that I taught a nine-year-old kid all the words to David Bowie’s” Starman. ” I couldn’t talk about. “

White revealed that he applied for the job almost a year ago, but hasn’t yet set foot in any of the company’s four offices in London and Dublin. “In fact, we need to clear the Salesforce office.”

She appreciates the quality of Google Cloud and collaboration technology for providing a fairly seamless onboarding process. “We are adapting and continuing to innovate,” she said. “The most important thing is to connect, inform and inspire each other, whether it’s the purpose of work or bingo in a meet call. It’s all important.”

Raise morale across company challenges a

White and her colleagues are doing their best to keep their colleagues morale, but they cannot escape the fact that the company faces some challenges in the future. Google’s recent quarterly revenue reveals that the cloud sector is still burning in cash, losing $ 1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $ 5.6 billion annually.

White reiterated Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s comment, stating that she and her team are “happy with the progress of Google Cloud” because of the group’s consistent revenue growth.

“Given the considerable market opportunities we see, we have clearly invested aggressively,” she said. “And, as Sundar and (Google CFO) Ruth Porat set out in their earnings records, we will continue to make disciplined investments to grow our business and improve profitability.”

In the UK, when politicians and executives struggle to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, they are tackling a completely different challenge, Brexit.

At present, despite the subtle reconciliation between the UK and the EU, current stability should not pose too many problems for cloud computing. However, differences in data sharing policies and other regulations can cause problems.

“Brexit does not affect our ability to operate cloud regions in the UK or EU data centers and cloud regions,” White guarantees. “During Christmas, the European Commission and the UK have agreed on a tentative agreement to maintain the flow of data between the EU and the UK. This is very good news. Digital business and trade are data free. Because it depends on the flow. “

She added that the company made minor changes to its privacy and security conditions to ensure that these conditions meet the requirements of UK data protection laws that apply now that they have left the EU.

SME prioritization

For the rest of 2021, White cites Google’s goals of upgrading cloud services, improving sustainability through green initiatives, and working closely with corporate partners such as Deutsche Bank and Ford.

However, she specifically emphasizes one area and supports existing and new businesses. This is clearly close to her heart. “SMEs make up 80% of the UK economy and all face tough times,” she emphasized. The number of venues that were forced to reopen with less capacity, and the importance of providing online support.

“One of the principles I want to live in is to make sure that if you’re successful, you’ll take someone else, whether it’s business or private life,” White said. .. “Success on your own is a boring journey.”

