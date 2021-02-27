LiteLink Technologies changes company name to TechX Technologies





Vancouver, British Columbia, February 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / -LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink” or “The Company”) (CSE: LLT) (OTC: LRNKD) (FRA: C0B: FF), crypto, blockchain, AI, cloud technology, and other emerging technologies across growth sectors are named “TechX Technologies Inc.” We will inform you that it has been changed to “.”

“This rebranding reflects our vision of driving advances in cryptocurrency, blockchain, AI and IoT through industry and operational expertise,” said Peter Green, Chairman and CEO of LiteLink. I will.

TechX will continue to acquire, operate and strategically invest in innovation-leading companies in these high-growth areas to shape future digital technology, grow businesses and maximize shareholder value.

The completion of the transfer of ownership has been approved by the Canadian Stock Exchange and will take effect upon the opening of the market on February 26, 2021.

We note that as part of the name change, the CSE symbol will be changed to TECX and the OTC symbol will be changed to TECXF.

We also announced that we have launched two separate marketing campaigns aimed at attracting current shareholders to new potential investors. A 3-month online marketing campaign by Amherst Baer Consultancy (company pays $ 100,000 CAD) and a 1-month online marketing campaign by Winning Media LLC (company pays $ 100,000 CAD).

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the applicable Canadian Securities Act. When used or used in this news release, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “predict”, Words or expressions such as “may” or “schedule” Identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent our current view of future events and, inevitably, are subject to essentially significant business, economic and competition, although we consider them reasonable. It is based on many assumptions and estimates. , Political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Due to many known and unknown factors, the outcome, performance, or outcome may differ materially from the outcome, performance, or outcome expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. .. We do not intend or undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances, or anything else. Anything that affects such statements and information, except as required by applicable law, regulation or regulation.

