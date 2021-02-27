Where to buy Xbox Series X: Updates for Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers





Microsoft’s next-generation console was launched last year, two days away from Sony’s PS5, and has followed the same fate. Inventories were terribly low and demand was overwhelmed. The Xbox Series X is still barely available four months later today, but light is beginning to enter through the clouds. This week alone, Xbox continues to be available at Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and Game Power, and these retailers are now sold out again, but availability lasts much longer than at any time since November 10. I did.

The overwhelming demand for the Xbox is partly due to its advanced specifications, despite the fact that the gaming experience on the Series X isn’t much different from what’s already available on the Xbox One, at least for now. I will. It changes as the library of games optimized for Series X expands. Want to look completely into the future? Get the $ 500 Xbox Series X. However, if you don’t have a 4K TV and don’t plan to get one right away, you can save $ 200 on the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft

No matter what model you buy, it’s almost impossible to find inventory right now. However, check back often for the latest updates on these replenishments. You can also monitor the availability of your Xbox yourself. Twitter is a popular source of replenishment rumors (if not completely reliable). However, here at CNET, retailers and other tipsters may contact you directly about future inventory replenishments. Then you will be contacted immediately.

This is true: it will probably take months before the normal inventory level appears in the store, so it will be difficult to get your Xbox before the summer. Microsoft recently said it expects to run out of inventory until June.

This is a list of all major retailers (and well-known resellers) who can monitor inventory and availability.

Possibility of restocking Xbox Series X

From the same Amazon product page, you can find both the Xbox Series X and the cheaper Series S.

This is the product page for GameStop’s Xbox series.

Here’s where to find your Xbox Series X in Best Buy (if your inventory is low):

You can also visit the retailer’s Xbox landing page to see both new consoles, but the Xbox Series X product page is:

If you want to get the latest information on the Xbox Series X, there’s nothing better than Microsoft’s own Xbox Series X home page.

This is the Target product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where retailers can buy Xbox Series X on Newegg when they have it in stock.

It’s highly recommended that you wait for your inventory to appear at regular retailers so that you can purchase your Xbox Series X at regular retail prices. But if you just can’t wait, keep in mind that the average price of the Xbox Series X on eBay is around $ 800.

Are you ready to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars above the list price? We don’t recommend doing this, but StockX is a reputable eBay-style site where you can buy a new Xbox as long as you’re willing to pay more than $ 600.

This story is frequently updated with the latest Xbox Series X Inventory News.

