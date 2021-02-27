Google Financing Security Development for Linux Kernel





I came back after skipping security news in last week’s review. In this week’s edition of the largest cybersecurity news article summary, Google adopts a report on a ransomware attack that shuts down Underwriters Laboratories and widely used payment processors in state and municipalities, and Google in partnership with the Linux Foundation. There is a report about that. Two people whose only job is to improve the security of the Linux kernel.

Please read the latest security news under review and let us know if you missed anything.

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Certified Giant Hit by Ransomware-Recently, the safety certified giant Underwriters Laboratories was hit by a ransomware attack. The attack encrypted the server and the company shut down the system while covering it. UL is the largest and oldest certification company in the United States, with the certification logo on hundreds of products such as TV remotes and Apple USB chargers. After shutting down the system to restore from backup, some employees are currently unable to work.

China’s Hacking Group “Clone” NSA Exploit Tool-For several years, researchers have been using China-based groups APT32 and Zirconium to take advantage of Windows zero-day, which is being tracked as CVE-2017. Suspected of creating-0005. However, according to a new report, the APT32 appears to be a duplicate of the exploit that the NSA had in the zero-day toolkit. They did this a few years before the NSA exploit began to be released.

Government-used payment processor attacked by Cuban ransomware gang-Seattle-based payment processor Frequently used by state and local governments, Automatic Money Transfer Service (AFTS), Cuban ransomware I was attacked by a gangster. The attacker stole unencrypted data files from AFTS before locking the system. Cities in California and Washington are already suffering operational blows. AFTS is widely used for paying utility bills and managing driver’s license data.

These hackers sell network logins to the highest bidders. And ransomware gangs are buying-the business of initial access brokers on the dark web is booming, and ransomware gangs are buying stolen network credentials sold by these brokers. I am. Access via Remote Desktop Protocol is the most popular form of stolen credentials. Demand is reflected in the average listing price of stolen RDP access. That’s $ 9,765 at the time of this writing.

New York publishes cyber insurance framework as ransomware, increasing the cost of SolarWinds-In early February, New York issued guidance to all non-life insurers in the state regarding ransomware cyber risk. .. The move is widely regarded as protecting one of New York’s major industries from harmful losses as ransomware attacks and ransom demands continue to grow year by year.

Google is funding Linux kernel developers to work solely on security-Google and the Linux Foundation have hired two developers to work solely on the security of the Linux kernel. Recognizing the reality that the Linux operating system cannot live up to its reputation for being more secure than Windows, these two researchers focus on strengthening the kernel’s security regime.

IBM crushes critical remote code execution flaws-IBM recently patched a critical flaw in IBM Integration Designer and tracked it as CVE-2020-27221. This enables remote code execution in the Integration Designer solution. This flaw was related to issues with Java Runtime Environment (JRE) versions 7 and 8 used by the IBM Integration Designer toolset.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos