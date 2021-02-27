The Government of Canada is supporting the development of innovative technologies to support the Canadian steel industry





Canadian tech companies use blockchain and artificial intelligence solutions to reach new milestones

Ottawa, Ontario, February 26, 2021 / CNW /-The Government of Canada has turned to the private sector to find ways to improve the end-to-end traceability of Canada’s steel supply chain. In doing so, the government is leveraging Canada’s advantage as the country’s largest purchaser of goods and services to support the growth of its innovators and entrepreneurs.

Today, the prestigious Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Flanova Philippe Champagne, announced the choice of Mavennet. Mavennet plans to improve the prototype of a digital tracing system that uses blockchain and artificial intelligence over the next two years. The system can be used in steel supply chains for enterprises and governments in Canada and, in some cases, North America.

This technology has the potential to support the Government of Canada’s decision-making process, facilitate customs clearance and digitize. For steel companies, this technology helps improve supply and demand forecasts, enable immediate verification of origin, confirm responsible sourcing, reduce costs, and improve efficiency and productivity.

The Toronto-based company will receive $ 1125,000 through the Innovative Solutions Canadaa program, which calls on Canadian SMEs to develop innovative solutions that address government challenges.

Innovative Solutions Canada is a key element of the government’s Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year plan to make Canada a global innovation leader and prepare Canadians to succeed in tomorrow’s economy.

“Our government is committed to helping Canada’s SMEs innovate and become more competitive. To achieve this, we are focusing on our largest asset in Canada, our employees. We are funding new and innovative products and technologies by supporting Canadian innovators such as Mavennet and their best ideas. Solving some of Canada’s most pressing challenges while growing the economy. To help and create jobs for outstanding midsize businesses across the country. ”Prestigious Flanois-Philip Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“We are very grateful to Canada for being chosen by the government to cooperate in the development of such an important industry. Coordinating the latest digital innovation with industries such as steel is beneficial to our country as a whole. And we are honored to be at the forefront of this spillover. ”Mavennet, CEO, Patrick Mandic

Mavennet will work closely with various government departments and the Canadian steel industry over the next 15 months to pilot this prototype technology. Innovative Solutions Canada supports Canadian innovators by funding research and development and testing prototypes in real-world environments. The two streams have over $ 140 million in funding dedicated to Canadian innovators who want to launch, grow and enter the market. Innovators can sign up to receive the latest information on the Innovative Solutions Canada program. There are hundreds of programs and services that offer everything from corporate innovation, job creation, funding to support the growth of the Canadian economy to expert advice. Using a simple story-based user interface, the Innovation Canada platform can match your business with the best programs and services in about two minutes.

