Minnesota and Arizona bills aim to allow developers to bypass Apple’s in-app purchase rules





After North Dakota’s failure to pass a bill that paves the way for third-party App Store options, Minnesota and Arizona have introduced new bills that loosen Apple’s control over “App Store” developers.

The Minnesota bill shared by Star Tribune bypasses the current in-app purchase rules for Apple and Google, even if Minnesota developers sell their products directly or through other channels. Forces you to hold the product.

Proponents of the bill believe that the bill will allow Minnesota developers to avoid the fees collected by Apple and Google.

“I think a lot of people are worried about Big Tech’s growing influence and power, and I think they are very interested in trying to secure a fair and open digital economy,” said DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson. I will. Coon Rapids sponsoring the bill at the house.

Apple and Google lobbyists have reportedly begun to aim to stop the proposal. “They are loading,” said Minnesota representative Zack Stephenson. “I understand they are reaching out to some of my colleagues. I heard that whisper happening throughout the Capitol. I think we got someone’s attention. “

Apple does not allow developers to use their own in-app payment system. Instead, it requires all apps that sell digital products and subscriptions to use it through Apple’s in-app purchase system. Apple charges 15 to 30 percent on all in-app purchases.

Under the terms of the Minnesota Bill, Apple and Google will not be allowed to retaliate against developers for using alternative systems to charge their customers. This is what Epic Games tried last year. Epic tried to use the direct payment option, but violated Apple’s “App Store” rules and removed the Fortnite app from the App Store.

A similar bill in Arizona also prevents developers from being forced to use Apple and Google’s in-app purchase options. As highlighted in The Information earlier this week, the bill was pushed by the Arizona House Commission and is now subject to broader voting.

The failed bill in North Dakota allowed third-party App Stores and provided developers with Apple and Google’s in-app purchase system and pricing alternatives, but failed.

Apple’s chief privacy engineer, Erik Neuenschwander, opposes the North Dakota bill and demands changes to the iPhone that “poor privacy, security, security, and performance” and “may destroy the iPhone.” I told the Senate.

Last year, US antitrust regulators investigated Apple’s App Store pricing and policies. As a result of the investigation, the US House of Representatives Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee produced a 450-page report recommending a new antitrust law to address Apple’s monopoly on software distribution on iOS devices. The report has not yet led to a new law.

