Sisolak predicts Nevada’s big bucks in the innovation zone





Carson City — Governor Steve Sisolak presented on Friday a vision of a proposal that would allow tech companies to create a new form of municipality in Nevada to exercise county-like power, which was “massive.” It will lead to “economic investment”. The state is driving economic diversification.

Sisorak called the proposal a “unique and bold idea” and saw it as the key to rebuilding the economy devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and opposed critics who claimed the move was overpowering. For private technology companies. These zones provide the state with incentive packages, tax credits, and ways to attract new tech companies without the use of public funds, Sisorak said.

“In short, what we did here didn’t work,” Sisorak said at a roundtable meeting with Governor Michael Brown, Director of Economic Development, and Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst for Applied Analysis. , Mentioned the state’s previous economic development plans.

Mr. Sisorak said he did not expect the proposal to be widely admired and expected many “denialists” and those who “want to break it down.”

“We want everyone to understand that the ultimate goal is a major economic development investment in Nevada and an opportunity to set a marker that Nevada is the global blockchain technology center,” said Sisorak. He said.

Sisorak has also pushed back some of the criticisms imposed on the proposal since the draft was published. It means that it will lead to a modern “company town”. This is a phrase that refers to a community where almost all stores and homes are located. And other facilities are owned by major employers in the area.

“The Innovation Zone is an autonomous community, organized like a traditional city or county, but with a full focus on the development of innovative and advanced technology. It’s not a” company town “.” Sisorak said.

Smart city

In January, Sisorak announced that Blockchains LLC, a tech company owned by lawyer and cryptocurrency millionaire Jeffrey Barnes, who purchased 67,000 acres of land in Story County in 2018, will build a smart city in northern Nevada. He said he promised. The law has been approved.

In a virtual presentation, Brown elaborated on some of the potential economic implications of Blockchains LLC’s proposal. This included more than 100,000 jobs between construction and permanent tech jobs, and billions of dollars in both wages and total economic output.

According to a draft legislative bill that has not yet been introduced into the legislature, the Innovation Zone has the same authority as a county in Nevada, including the ability to impose and collect taxes, form and provide school districts and judicial courts. I will. Government services.

The company or company applying for the zone will have an important opinion as to who will first join its board of directors. The governor appoints all three for the first term, but two of the members must be selected from the list of five provided by the applicant.

Companies applying for the formation of innovation zone applicants must own at least 50,000 acres of undeveloped and uninhabited land. All of these are in a single county, but separate from a city, town, or tax-increasing area. The company also needs $ 250 million and plans to invest another $ 1 billion in the zone over a 10-year period.

“The opportunity to knock here with multi-generational employment opportunities without reductions has no incentives,” Brown said. “It poses a risk to developers, not states.”

Senator James Settermeier of the district, including the area where the blockchain is proposing to build a smart city, said the proposal poses some risk to the county where the innovation zone will first be set up.

Settelmeyer said he supported the concept of developing smart cities and had “great potential.”

“But it must be done right so that the area does not take risks unnecessarily,” he said.

Water question

Questions have arisen about where developers can get enough water and other natural resources for their projects.

“The most important question to ask about a new city in Nevada is where does the water come from. Patrick Donnelly, director of the Nevada Biodiversity Center, knew of the blockchain plan in a statement. This is a large-scale water fetch from the Nevada countryside. “Blockchains set the stage for the good old Nevada water war, and the center and our allies are ready for battle.”

“Governor Sisorak wants to give the tech brothers the key to our state while allowing them to grab water that destroys the environment. We oppose this exorbitant corporate giveaway and We also oppose the innovation zone law, “added Donnelly.

“We are always worried about water in Nevada,” said Sisorak when asked if he was responsible for promoting large-scale developments that were short of water.

In the latest draft of the proposal, the traditional local government model “to provide the flexibility and resources to help make the state a leader in attracting and maintaining new forms and types of businesses and promoting economic development. It also includes the phrase “insufficient”. “Emerging technologies and innovative industries” and this “alternative form of local government” are needed to support economic development in the state.

While Sisorak called the concept unique, Brown said, “Such an innovation zone is not new,” and other iterations usually take place within different cities in urban renewable energy efforts. I am.

When asked why this concept did not work within Nevada’s existing government structure, Applied Analysis’s Aguero said that the technology and scale of development in these areas, perhaps in rural Nevada, was large. He said it would prove to be a change. To handle the current government structure.

“I don’t think there’s just one reason, but I think there are many reasons that make logical sense in effectively managing new political fragmentations,” Aguero said. ..

Please contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Rockhead ([email protected]). Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

