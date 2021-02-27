



I don’t think much about the iconic Windows XP wallpapers, but when an article or video comes across a social media feed and reminds me of it, only happy memories come back. Thanks to a recent SFGate article, I feel Im lying on a soft grass patch, and a cool breeze is flushing my skin. When you press the power button on your old Fujitsu laptop in your head, you’ll hear clouds form the Windows logo, and fun piano melodies and strings humming.

The Windows XP wallpaper was taken by photographer Charles O’Rear on Bliss Hill in Sonoma, California. He uploaded the photos taken in 1996 to a stock photo agency that helped co-found. A few years later, the stock photo agency was acquired by another stock photo agency that Microsoft used regularly. Simply put, he decided to sell his photos to Microsoft for permanent use. This is why it has become the default desktop wallpaper for Windows XP.

Given that gentle hill and the vibrant blue and green colors, two memories immediately come to mind. The first is sitting at the airport with a Fujitsu laptop on your lap. There was a small wired mouse on the armrest, holding the cell phone in my left ear with my shoulder, biting one of the stars and double as a mouse pad. A Wars Galaxy guildmate who ran a speeder to Cantina near Naboo.

Memories are cascaded by the domino effect. My first Windows XP device was a Fujitsu laptop I received as a high school graduation gift and was to be used in college for four years. But before going to college, I played Star Wars Galaxy’s junk all summer and brought my laptop to the airport while waiting for a plane to visit a friend chatting on the phone. Id got up in the morning and went to work in the summer as a preschool instructor assistant, but before I left, XP to launch the game, set some macros and level up the entertainer in the absence I made it possible to acquire. Before the real adult responsibilities began, they were good old days.

But the second, and perhaps more important, memory is that Windows XP has been my dad’s favorite Windows operating system. Of course, my computer engineer dad liked it because it was Microsoft’s first operating system for both the consumer and business markets. He didn’t like the half-foamed, half-block-like look of the start bar and the colors that matched the Bliss wallpaper, as it reminded me of Play-Doh, but otherwise I loved Windows XP.

For all the fun memories I and countless other people have about the Bay Area hills, you’ll probably think you’ve sailed to find it in the same condition I live in. .. And now that I know exactly where it is, I might do it, and it’s become an operating system wallpaper that helped me define the year of college games It’s not just because you need to visit the actual site. (OK, maybe a little.)

You see, my dad wanted to be buried in the sea. So we rented a boat that would take us to a quiet and peaceful place off the Pacific Ocean to scatter his ashes. That was what he wanted. But renting the boat wasn’t cheap. Of course, his service was worth it, but returning to the same place costs the same amount. Like visiting other families in California’s graveyards, I can’t find the right place to go and I’m really thinking about my dad.

But do you drive to Bliss Hill? It’s feasible. To see the physical signs of the relationship I had with my dad? It seems like a good place to visit.

