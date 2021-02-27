[RUMOR] Call of Duty 2021 Release Date: Insiders Leak New Updates-Available on Platform





“Call of Duty 2021” has been making a lot of noise since it was revealed in various rumors. Some speculation even stated that the game would be set in the era of World War II. If this is true, players should expect a less futuristic but realistic atmosphere.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ CODColdWarNews’ Twitter post) Industry insiders reveal planned release date for Call of Duty 2021-This is the platform we support

Activision warns that the standard 500GB PS4 may not be compatible with Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare. pic.twitter.com/f3ibB9J3WI

— Black Ops Cold War Season 2 News (@CODColdWarNews) February 25, 2021

Also read: “Destiny 2” Witch Queen’s expansion sees a delay until 2022, the director will soon confirm Chapter 4!

The atmosphere of WW2 is a great decision, as Charlie Intel was previously useless because some critics and players have already covered the creation of the WW3 game in the backstory of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. I reported that I said. These are just a few of the rumors previously released to give fans an idea of ​​what’s coming.

And now another leaker has claimed the release date of the game. Comicbook reported that Activision has not issued a statement regarding upcoming games. However, thanks to some industry insiders and other popular leakers, players were able to see some possible updates.

“Call of Duty 2021” release date and other updates

Popular game leaker Tom Henderson said the game will be released in the middle of the year. He added that the game will be announced through “Call of Duty: Warzone”.

(Photo: Screenshot from @ twistdfairy’s Twitter post) Industry insiders reveal a planned release date for Call of Duty 2021-This is the platform it supports

Warzone Season 2 !!! Shiny new start screen !! I’m very excited …. #warzone #codwarzone #cod #callofduty # callofdutywarzone # season2 # warzoneseason2 #twitch #twitter #instagram #twitchaffiliate #smallstreamer #SmallStreamerCommunity pic .twitter.com/Hov3AjfHfd

— Twisted Fairy (@twistdfairy) February 25, 2021

“Call of Duty 2021 will be available in the” mid-year “and will also be available via Warzone,” Henderson said in his official Twitter account.

“We’re still a while away from revealing, the best guess is probably August, which coincides with the revealing of the Black Ops Cold War,” he added.

However, Henderson’s leaked information depends on Activision decisions. At this time, popular game publishers do not publish information about the game.

Platforms that may be supported

Apart from the leaked release date, another piece of information about the platforms supported by the Call of Duty 2021 was leaked. Rumor has it that the game is likely to support PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Playability on Xbox Series S has not yet been updated.

Call of Duty 2021 will be released “mid-year” and will also be released via Warzone.

We’re still a while away from revealing, the best guess is probably August, which is consistent with the Black Ops Cold War reveal.

— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 25, 2021

On the other hand, speculation is that players need a new “Call of Duty: Outbreak”. Click here to find out more about this title.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about Call of Duty and other popular shooters.

Related article: “CoD: Warzone” has new powerful weapons that can change the meta!How to find their blueprint

This article is owned by TechTimes.

Created by: Juliano Deleon.

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos