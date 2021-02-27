Verizon deploys Android 11 on LG V60 phones





The owners of the LG V60 are patient and their patience is rewarded.

If you own an LG V60 on Verizon, you may be waiting for the release of Android 11. After all, who doesn’t want to take advantage of the amazing new features offered by the latest Android version?

Fortunately, as Droid-Life discovered, Verizon has begun deploying Android 11 on LG V60 devices, rewarding its patience.

What does Android 11 bring to the LG V60?

In terms of features, Android 11 adds a lot of new features to Android for LG V60 owners to enjoy. Comes with new conversation bubbles, camera features, and additional settings in the quick settings panel such as focus mode, sleep mode, and nearby sharing.

In addition, this update includes volume display and UI adjustments in the quick settings pane to make your phone more comfortable to use.

There is also a quick video option that allows you to press and hold the shutter button to quickly record the video. Limited to short videos, but faster than switching to video mode if you need to capture moments quickly.

In addition to the many Android 11 features, the update also includes a January 2021 security patch.

It adds a lot of stuff, and you can read the release notes to find everything that comes with it.

When can I download Android 11?

Updates should be available now. If you want to check[設定]Go to[電話について],[ソフトウェアの更新]Tap in the order of, and finally[更新の確認]Tap.

LG announces dual-screen LG V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone

The launch season of the smartphone and LG announced the latest phone, the dual-screen LG V60 ThinQ 5G. Here’s everything you need to know.

