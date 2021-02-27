Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals why Android is preferred over iPhone





Earlier this week, Bill Gates conducted a recent interview online on the Clubhouse app. It is still available on the iPhone OS. In an interview, the founder of Microsoft talked about climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, and his late rival and friend Steve Jobs. (“TED2010 BillGates Suzie Katz # 9064_R” by Suzie Katz is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. To view a copy of this license, go to https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd Please access /2.0. /)

Bill Gates is an android guy

In an Android Authority report, Bill Gates joined Andrew Ross Sorkin for an interview on the Clubhouse app this week. Clubhouse, which is rapidly gaining popularity, is currently an iPhone-only app, but an Android version is also available.

Gates had talked about using Android in the past, so Sawkin was interviewed with an iPhone-only app and wondered if his tastes had changed.

In response to Sorkin’s question, Bill Gates said he still likes Android devices, but many of his friends have an iPhone and say they’re playing with it to satisfy their curiosity. But it’s not surprising to learn about the history of Gates at Apple and Steve Jobs.

Bill Gates explains why he’s still using Android, and states that some Android makers have pre-installed Microsoft software for easy tracking of everything.

He added that Android phones are more flexible about how the software connects to the operating system, which he is accustomed to.

Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson was also in the room to intervene in the interview after Bill Gates explained his mobile preferences. Davidson said their company is currently working on making Clubhouse available on Android devices. But there were no other details.

According to 9to5Mac, Bill Gates’ inference was a bit strange due to the fact that users can download Microsoft apps from the iPhone’s App Store and still be able to adjust their default browser and email app on iOS 14.

It’s not clear what Gates calls Android and Apple products, but in modern times it’s very similar to when the two companies were just diverging.

In an interview in 2019, MacRumors reported that Bill Gates admitted that Microsoft’s defeat to Android as the standard non-Apple phone platform was one of the biggest mistakes in history.

To be fair to Gates, Steve Ballmer was Microsoft CEO from 2000 to 2014. Ballmer notoriously laughed at the iPhone, but Apple laughed at the end.

Apple vs Android Conflict

People have always known that Android and Apple haven’t seen their eyes in the last few years. The late Steve Jobs once admitted that his mission in life was to “destroy” Android and recognize it as a stolen product.

Google first tried to avoid it, but Android partners like Samsung and HTC fought Apple vs. Android to promote its product.

In the early days of smartphones, there were multiple consumer-choice platforms such as WebOS, Window Mobile, BlackberryOS, Symbian, and of course iOS and Android. But over the years, two prominent mobile operators slowly killed the competition, and hostility between the two companies subsequently escalated.

However, after Steve Jobs’ death, the mobile war diminished, and Tim Cook later took over. Cook was credited with building and optimizing Apple’s supply chain and was CEO when Jobs got sick in early 2011.

