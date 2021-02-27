The future of 5G is under the microscope of the Georgia incubator





Entrepreneurs who need or want a 5G test environment can now start searching in the Metro Atlanta area. Peachtree Corners, a small town firmly rooted in technology growth, has launched a new incubator focused on the next generation of Internet innovation.

This initiative is a collaboration between Georgia Institute of Technology, Peachtree Corners, and T-Mobile. The 5G Connected Future Incubator is based at the $ 6 million Curiosity Lab, a city-owned 500-acre smart city technology park with test tracks for self-driving cars and other advances.

“This is a kind of unique model. I don’t know if I’ve seen exactly the same,” said John Avery, executive director of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Startup Incubator, Center for Advanced Technology Development (ATDC). I am. ATDC helps startups succeed and provides program management, startup education and event planning, and other services.

“Peachtree Corners, an academic institution like Georgia Institute of Technology, and T-Mobile, a commercial provider, are not only interested in collaborating and understanding, but also 5G. Here are some of the innovations we’ll bring to us in the future, but together we’ll help those who come up with this technology go from point A to point B, “said the executive director of Curiosity Lab. Betsy Plattenburg says.

T-Mobile acts as a corporate sponsor and provides the expertise of 5G staff.

“That is, if you have a concept but aren’t very familiar with 5G, you literally have the expertise to connect to 5G figuratively and help you understand how it works and how technology advances. It really is. ” Platenberg.

Peachtree Corners rolled out 5G in the fall of 2019. However, the focus of Curiosity Lab in this area is to become a leader in technology development for goods movement, supply chain, or last mile delivery using autonomous or drone technology. New interest since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is, it’s not just about self-driving cars. I think the next generation of last mile supply chains will be researched there,” Avery said.

Curiosity Lab has been a leader in the development of many next-generation transportation and transportation technologies in just a few years. This demonstrates the use of road-mounted solar panels, testing of AV shuttles and remote-controlled scooters that can be moved and parked by remote off-site operators. The lab also features a high-quality outdoor display for sharing traffic information. The unit also includes sensing technology for monitoring air pollution and traffic data.

Experiments at Curiosity Lab cover the entire spectrum of connected cars, from vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to building, and even entertainment.

“There’s almost everything you can imagine, and someone working on it,” Plattenberg said. “And I think this initiative will identify more early-stage companies that aren’t on our radar today, but I think it’s basically helping to discover them and accelerate growth dramatically. I will. ”

What Curiosity Lab offers is “It’s not just theory. Take it out on the track and give it a try. Place it on a 5G network. Does it work as expected?”

