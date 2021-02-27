Pokemon Diamond Pearl has acquired a remake of Nintendo Switch





For Pokemon fans out there, the entire franchise will be even bigger with the addition of a new platform for playing popular Pokemon games. Basically, fans will get Pokemon Diamond Pearl. With Nintendo Switch!

Release date of Pokemon Diamond Pearl Nintendo Switch

This remake was announced just today by the Pokemon Company during a recent special Pokemon Presents broadcast. The above Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls will be available in late 2021.

.. The original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl game was launched in 2006 for the known Nintendo DS. The game reportedly introduced the known Sinnoh region, home to certain Pokemon such as Luxio, Bidoof, Drifloon, and even Arceus. The updated version above has a cute, chibi-like look that has been reported to be a “faithful remake” of the original game.

The new trailer, released with the current news, makes fun of certain switch versions of the face, as well as some familiar places. There is also an alleged improvement in quality of life.

The developer of the famous Pokemon Home known as the Dolphin is said to have worked with a longtime Game Freak director known as Junichi Masuda.

25th anniversary of Pokemon

According to an article by The Verge, rumors about a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl have spread on the web for several weeks.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the game’s release and is also the overall 25th anniversary of Pokemon.

The company is reportedly celebrating with a truly flashy virtual concert featuring Post Malone, Katy Perry and more.

The surprise may not be over, as the company may have some more tricks. The company has re-announced another open-world RPG known today as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, released for Nintendo Switch today.

Remastered Pokemon Diamond Pearl

The CNet article also pointed out how the announcement surprised viewers when Pokemon fans were given a brand new remake of one of the more classic Pokemon games.

Pokemon Go deviates from the classic way of playing Pokemon, which is both good and bad, but gamers are remastering the old classic form of playing games for the Nintendo Switch. You will be pleased. ..

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl brings players back to the classic gameplay style, but with most remakes, players experience the original gameplay optimized for today’s gameplay style.

Apart from the graphics themselves, it’s still unclear what changes the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Diamond Pearl will make to the player.

