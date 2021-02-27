$ 550 Off Dell Inspiron 15 Laptops on eBay’s Latest Sale





For a limited time, eBay offers bargain hunters up to 22% off selected Dell laptops.

Whether you’re back in the office or working from home for months, now’s a great time to upgrade your laptop.

As part of its weekly trading, online giant eBay is now offering shoppers 22% off Dell-selected products.

The mix includes desktops, monitors and accessories, as well as the best-selling personal laptops and gaming laptops.

This offer is available to current eBay Plus members. However, regular shoppers can also get themselves at 20% off the available product range.

Eagle Eye bargain hunters will find that the products they choose are actually discounted by over 22%. This means that you can save a lot of money.

See just a few examples of how much you can save below.

Dell Inspiron 155502 Laptop 11th Generation Intel Core i7 for $ 1,598 (previously $ 2,149, $ 550.25 savings). With a spacious 15-inch screen, a powerful Intel Core processor, and a fast-charging battery, this sophisticated laptop is perfect for both professional use and home movie streaming. The Dell Inspiron15 3505 laptop costs $ 549 (previously $ 699, saving $ 150). If you’re looking for a simple laptop, this Dell model is definitely the perfect fit. With plenty of storage and a lightweight design, this laptop is also the perfect school companion for your child. The Dell Alienware AW610M Wired / Wireless Gaming Mouse costs $ 109 (previously $ 203.99, saving $ 94.99). Do you have gamers in your family? With 7 programmable buttons and a rechargeable battery, this dual gaming mouse is perfect for birthday gifts.

To take advantage of eBay’s offer, simply add your Dell product to your cart and enter the code PLLED20 at checkout.

To get an additional 2% eBay Plus member discount, make sure you’re signed in to your account before shopping.

Dell offers are available for a limited time and offer discounts of up to $ 1,000.

Are you an eBay Plus member? Sign up now or check out our eBay Plus guide for more information.

Looking for another way to save? Check out today’s top 5 deals and a vast database of coupon codes.

Image Credit: eBay





