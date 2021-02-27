Five must-see innovation events at CERA Week featuring Houston speakers





Hundreds of energy professionals, executives, diplomats, royal members, and more usually land in Houston for the annual CERA Week by IHS Markit meeting, but this year it’s a little different. CERA Week, which was canceled by COVID-19 last year, is almost completely back.

The Agora truck is back and focused on innovation within the energy sector. Intimate panels, intimate pods, and corporate-hosted “homes” for Agora Truck events can be accessed from the virtual atrium.

Undoubtedly, many of the panels have Houston representatives who consider Houston’s dominance in the industry, but here are five innovation-focused events that you can’t miss during the CERA Week featuring Houston people. To do.

New horizon for energy and climate research on Monday

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the risk of uncontrolled viruses clear and real. The risks posed by climate change are also becoming more apparent on a daily basis. At the forefront of understanding these risks, universities develop solutions by connecting the disciplines of science, engineering, business, and public policy. Universities, together with industry and government, are critical to developing affordable and sustainable solutions to meet global energy needs and meet net zero emission targets. Can you meet the dual challenge of more energy and less emissions? What are some of the most promising energy and climate studies at the university? What is the role and responsibility of the university in energy conversion other than research?

Special Feature: Kenneth B. Medlock, III, James A. Baker, III, Susan G. Baker, Fellow of Energy and Resource Economics, Baker Institute, Senior Director, Energy Research Center, Rice University

Catch the panel at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 1st. Details.

Tuesday Conversation at Clean Tech: Promoting Energy Conversion

In the midst of a pandemic, investment in renewable energy surpassed investment in oil and gas for the first time, and 2020 was a turning point in the energy transition. Low oil prices have increased the focus of energy majors on the diversification and expansion of mature new clean technologies such as battery storage, low carbon hydrogens and carbon removal technologies. Still, the magnitude of the energy transition challenge requires accelerating strategic decisions on the technologies needed to achieve it, policy frameworks to facilitate public-private partnerships, and innovative investment schemes.

Three Cleantech leaders share the challenges, successes and lessons learned at the forefront of energy transformation. What are their visions and strategies for reducing emissions and accelerating response to climate change? Can a company develop a clear strategy for a clean tech investment that balances sustainability goals with the company’s interests? What is the value of increasing the diversity of leadership of energy companies? Can energy transformation truly change without a comprehensive workforce and diverse leadership?

Featured: Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs, which will open a base in Houston this year.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 2nd at 11:30 am. Click here for details.

Wednesday’s Rice Alliance Venture Day at CERA Week

The Rice Alliance Pitch Event for Technology and Entrepreneurship will showcase 20 technology companies offering new solutions for the energy industry. Each presentation is followed by questions from a panel of industry experts.

Presenting companies: Acoustic Wells, ALLY ENERGY, Bluefield Technologies, Cemvita Factory, Connectus Global, Damorphe, Ovopod Ltd., DrillDocs, GreenFire Energy, inerG, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, Nesh, Pythias Analytics, REVOLUTION Turbine Technologies, Revterra, ROCSOLE, Senslytics, Subsea Micropiles, Syzygy Plasmonics, Transitional Energy, and Universal Subsea.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 3rd at 9am. Details.

Thursday How will the energy innovation ecosystem evolve?

The cleantech innovation ecosystem’s research institutes, entrepreneurs, financial firms, and support agencies are diverse and productive, but transforming cleantech discovery and research breakthroughs into commercially viable and transformative energy systems. Has proven to be difficult. Cleantech innovation faces a fundamental dilemma as existing energy systems are economically efficient and deeply rooted. An economy of scale required for competition requires a large customer base that does not yet exist. How can our clean energy innovation ecosystem make a difference? What do you need to enhance? Is it beneficial to focus on individual elements, or do we need to consider the system as a whole and reconstruct expectations?

Special Feature: Chevron Vice President of Innovation and President of Chevron Technology Ventures, Barbara Burger

The event will take place on Thursday, March 4th at 7:30 am. Click here for details.

Friday City: Crisis and Future Management of Energy

Houston is the world’s energy capital and has been home to CERA Week for the past 40 years. Mayor Sylvester Turner will share lessons from the city’s experience with pandemics, discuss crisis leadership strategies, and explore Houston’s evolving role in the new energy map.

The event will take place on Friday, March 5th at 8am. Details.

