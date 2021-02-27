Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme X7 5G: Price, Design and Specification Comparison in India





The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has been launched in India and the new 5G phones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 800U. The same chip also powers the recently launched Realme X75G phone. The latter features a 64MP triple rear camera, 65W fast charge, AMOLED panel and more. With Realme Narzo 30 Pro, you can take advantage of LCD display, 30W quick charger, 48MP triple rear camera setup and more. The Realme X7 is Rs 3,000 higher than the Narzo phone, which gives it slightly better specs. Read on to clarify these 5G devices.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme X7 5G: Prices in India

Prices for Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in India start at Rs 16,999, which is the price of the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999. This device is sold in color options such as Sword Black and Blade Silver.

Realme X75G has two configurations. The price of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is 19,999 rupees, while the price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is 21,999 rupees.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme X7 5G: Design, Display

Both 5G phones offer the same design and are available in different gradient colors. They offer a hole punch display design and the back camera setup is housed in a rectangular camera module.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a 6.5 inch Full HD + LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9, a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 600nit. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display that supports a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a peak brightness of 600 knits.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme X7 5G: Processor, OS, Battery

Both smartphones run on Android 10 with Realme UI. Realme has promised to release an Android 11 update soon. Inside is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Comes with 30W dirt charge fast charge support. The Realme X75G battery is slightly smaller at 4,300mAh. The company bundles this device with a 65W quick charger.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G vs Realme X7 5G: Camera

The new Realme Narzo phone features a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture and an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is supported by a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera sensor on the front.

The Realme X7 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8MP sensor with ultra-wide-angle f / 2.3 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with f / 2.4 aperture. On the front is a 16MP sensor with an f / 2.5 opening.

