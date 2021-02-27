Scoop: Reliance partners Google and Facebook are seeking NUE licenses from RBI





Mumbai: Industries Ltd. Is Google and Facebook Inc. In partnership with, we have established a new Umbrella Entity (NUE). This will allow us to build a payment network similar to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to gain market share in India’s fast-growing digital payments market. ..

NUE is a reliance unit

SoHum Bharat, a subsidiary of Ltd. Facebook and Google have a smaller stake. The two companies are in the process of submitting their proposals to the RBI, three people aware of the issue told The Economic Times. According to the people mentioned above, former Itzcash founder and payments veteran Navin Surya has been appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Agency Reliance, Google and Facebook didn’t answer the question. According to a spokeswoman for Infibeam Avenues, we are bound by the confidentiality of the process and cannot comment.

ET first reported on April 29 and expressed interest on November 11 for Reliance, Google and Facebook to work together to establish a payment entity under the NUE framework.

One person familiar with the matter said a proposal would be submitted to the Reserve Bank of India for details on a consortium plan to strengthen India’s digital economy. Representatives of these companies have been discussing with the central bank over the past few months to ensure compliance prior to the formal presentation of bids.

The RBI is expected to take another 6 months to consider the proposal along with other bids.

The central bank said on Friday that the deadline for filing the application was extended to March 31 at the request of the Indian Bankers Association. The ET reported on February 19 that regulators may consider extending the deadline in the light of pandemic-related turmoil.

RBI is not expected to grant more than one NUE license, according to senior industry executives. According to the people mentioned above, foreign investment is valued by external regulators, including the Competition Commission of India (CCI), as well as the risk of competition and data ownership. The RBI also checks for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) violations.

ET reports that ICICI Bank and Amazon-led consortium, and IndusInd Bank’s Paytm, have also applied for a NUE license this week. A fourth consortium led by Tata Group, HDFC Bank and Kohtak Mahindra Bank, are also competing. ET learned this.

NUE licenses help businesses gain greater autonomy in processing digital payments in India. This will help establish a strong presence in the financial services ecosystem through value-added lending and insurance services, industry seniors say.

Google’s Google Pay platform and Facebook-owned WhatsApps payment services run on UPI, but these platforms are treated by Indian law as intermediaries or third-party players rather than authorized payment system operators. .. Expected to be a co-promoter of the entity, Infibeam Avenues is a BSE listed financial entity with a market capitalization of Rs 6,000. The company operates the payment gateway CC Avenue and is affiliated with all major consumer brands.

The licensed NUE stake provides US-based giants with a seat for Indian regulators and policy makers in shaping the outlook for digital payments, which has grown exponentially in recent years.

This is the perfect dynamics. RelianceJio wants to further expand its partnerships with Google and Facebook (WhatsApp Pay), and foreign partners want to gain a larger share of the fast-growing Indian retail payments market. According to the plan, Reliance makes up the majority of ventures, with Google and Facebook each holding less than 20%.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India’s digital economy is estimated to be $ 200 billion in 2018, or 8% of GDP, and is expected to grow to 18-23% of GDP. 2025. India is the second fastest growing country based on recent digital adoption, although it is still low in absolute rankings. RBI hopes that more NUE payment networks will help strengthen digital adoption.

Google Pay continued to grow on the UPI platform, but fell to second place in December, losing to Walmarts PhonePe. In January, the app processed 835 million transactions worth Rs 177,000. WhatsApp processed 46.3 million transactions worth 36.44 rupees and Jio Payments Bank processed 410,000 transactions worth 27.91 rupees.

Meanwhile, UPI, operated by NPCI, qualifies as one of the fastest growing real-time payment networks in the world by recording a record 2.3 billion transactions equivalent to 4.3 rack chlores in January. Was solidified.

Surya told ET in November that So Hum Bharat would seek to build a payment network that could establish entirely new payment use cases. When it comes to innovation across the payments ecosystem, there are currently only four or five products, with variations, said Surya, then Honorary Chairman of the Indian Payments Council (PCI). The idea is to be part of the use case process and innovate and create invisible products.

In August, the RBI created a commercial NUE by companies to promote competition and mitigate the risk of India’s fast-growing digital payments ecosystem, where payment burdens have been heavily borne by nonprofit NPCIs in recent years. We have issued guidelines for doing so.

According to the rules, a single promoter cannot hold more than 40% stake and must be reduced to less than 25% over the next 5 years of operation. The entity also requires paid-in capital of Rs 500 to nod the RBI.

Over the last decade, non-profit payment entities have developed major domestic retail payment railroads, including UPI, Instant Payment Systems (IMPS), RuPay, and National Financial Switch (NFS). It is also praised for its enhancements to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) architecture that supports the government’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

