Updated Acer Aspire 7 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU in India: Price, Specifications, Availability





Taiwanese PC maker Acer has revamped its Acer Aspire 7 laptop with the AMD Ryzen 5000 series for the Indian market. The newly updated Acer Aspire 7 is available with a 15.6-inch display with a slim side bezel, with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.61 percent. The Acer Aspire 7 is priced at Rs 54,990 and is now available in a single color option in Charcoal Black. This laptop is available for purchase at Flipkart and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration.

The updated Acer Aspire 7 runs on pre-installed Windows 10. It features a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a matte finish, making it easy to use your laptop in bright rooms. The laptop features AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U CPU running at 2.10GHz and is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The new Acer Aspire 7 does not have an optical drive. The graphics role of the Acer Aspire 7 is played by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

Acer Aspire 7 connectivity options include Gigabit Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, USB 2.0 port, and HDMI port. I will. There are two stereo speakers for audio and the keyboard is backlit. The Acer Aspire 7 is said to offer 10 hours of battery life.

Last October, Acer updated its laptop series of Acer Swift, Acer Spin, and Acer Aspire with Intel’s 11th generation core processor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos