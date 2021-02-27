Walheim Tips and Tips for Beginners and Professionals





You may have heard of Valheim, Steam’s best-selling multiplayer survival game. The little developer behind this huge success, IronGate, proudly announced that it had over 3 million downloads a week ago, and a week later the team announced another million on top of it. ..

If you are part of a new Walheim player tsunami, or if you are still on the fence about it, you may have some questions about how gameplay works, especially in the early stages of embarking on a Viking adventure. Maybe. Valheim uses the crow Hugin as a guide to assist with the basics. If you see a bird, talk to it and learn something useful.

Eventually, Hugin disappears and it’s up to you to understand things from there. This makes many of the game mechanics unexplainable and can be a pain for hours. To some extent, Walheim wants you to discover the world and its rules yourself, but if it’s not your style, or if you still don’t understand something, for a veteran Walheim explorer. Even these pointers are useful.

Tips for beginners

Eat food to restore and increase maximum HP and stamina

You cannot recover your health without eating food. And still, you play very slowly. Eating not only replenishes HP, but also increases capacity based on the value of the food. Simple berries provide a small HP boost and regeneration, but cooked meat provides even more. You can eat three different foods at once, so if you can eat three cooked meats, your maximum HP and stamina bar will more than double.

Thankfully, you can’t starve without eating, but there’s a minimum of 25 HP. Even players who spend hours on the clock tend to forget to eat food before leaving the door and entering a brawl on a 20-foot troll.

Don’t forget to repair with a free workbench!

Tools, weapons, and armor deteriorate over time and become useless. However, you can always repair them for free on the same type of workbench that created them. This process is completely free and resource-free. It’s also worth remembering that it won’t break forever.

If you don’t know where to go or what to do next, create everything

Walheim gives some guidance by showing what to make next. When you pick up something for the first time, you’ll learn all the possible recipes you can create with that item. When you create something, not just a workbench upgrade, it often becomes clear what you need to do next. In addition to crafting, defeating bosses will give you special items to get new resources. If you’ve played Terraria before, you’re used to this progressive loop.

Double-click on the map to create a waypoint

I played more time than I admit without knowing this. Double-click a spot on the map to create a waypoint using one of the preselected icons on the right and enter it to add text to that marker. Left-click on the marker to draw an X, or right-click to remove the marker. In multiplayer, only you can see your own markers.

escape!

In Walheim, you may and will probably encounter enemies that are too strong for your equipment. Or maybe they just flocked to the enemy when they were weak. Don’t feel obliged to kill everything, just remove the one from it. Be calm, be smart about using sprint stamina, and know that (literally) leaving the battle is often enough to keep your enemies away from the attack range. Eventually, they just give up and leave. However, this tip is really only for early games, as later enemies are more than you can overtake.

Use the support beam to build a larger base

When you build a wall or roof, when you look at it, the color of the building changes to a specific color. Blue indicates that the piece is at maximum stability, and green, yellow, and red indicate an increased level of instability. Eventually, any further placement will break part of the building. To continue to build higher or build over large gaps, soil-touching support beams must be placed to provide structural integrity to the base.

Build a roof to prevent rain damage to the building

If you find that your home is slowly damaged and needs constant repair, it’s because part of your home is exposed to rain. The only building that can protect your structure at this time is the thatched roof part. It may be necessary to create thatched roof awnings and other overhangs to protect the walls of the house.

Check your buffs and debuffs

To see which positive and negative status effects are enabled, open the inventory menu and click the crow icon to see a list of what each status is doing on that screen. There are many of them in Walheim, and they all play a big role in your survival.

Get a rest buff as often as possible

Building a covered base will keep you protected, and igniting it will make you comfortable. They do nothing on their own, but after a few seconds they get another status: break. Then take a rest immediately. You achieve that condition by being protected and close to the fire for about 10 seconds or more, and it provides a massive boost of minutes to your health and stamina regeneration.

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Building the base and improving the workbench will increase the level of comfort and extend the duration of the rest buff after leaving the base.

Save valuables

Saves all coins and other items that the game calls “valuables”. You can exchange it with a merchant somewhere in the game world for items that can only be found in his store.

Use the boat paddle when sailing towards the wind

With a rafts and boats, you can quickly learn to hate the winds of Walheim. Walheim has a nasty habit of being blown away from the direction it is trying to sail. At least you aren’t completely stuck. Once you tap while maneuvering a raft or boat, you can move forward with just the paddle, regardless of the wind direction.

Advanced tips

Use the Corpse Lumbuff to help get the item back when you die

When you die, your item will be left in a small totem on the map. If the markers on the map disappear, they will not disappear (the game will only track the latest deaths). Touching this totem will quickly restore all items. It’s when the Corps Run Buff begins and it’s the most powerful buff in the game. You will receive a large bonus on health and stamina regeneration, and damage type resistance.

Once you have the item, eat it to regain your health at super-fast speeds and escape danger. You will notice that while the buff is active, there is little loss of stamina. Can be combined with the first boss reward buff for infinite stamina during the sprint.

Remember your skill levels, but don’t make a fuss about them

As you play, you’ll notice that almost every action has a skill level associated with it. You can check your skill level by opening the craft menu and clicking the triangle. Hover your mouse over a category and the game will tell you how improving that skill can help. When you die, these skills diminish. You may be tempted to grind these skill levels, or worse, you may be discouraged if you find yourself dead a lot and your skill levels have dropped significantly. Don’t emphasize it.

Walheim tells you what each skill improves, but it doesn’t show how much it has improved. In the current build of the game, the skill cap is level 100, and when you die, your skill points decrease by about 15%, and each skill point increases the effectiveness of that skill by only 1%. Please note that this game is still in Early Access and many balance changes can occur and can occur.

Conclusion: Skill levels are treated as a bonus for not dying and not as a deciding factor for survival. Getting better weapons and armor will keep you alive and deadly than different skill levels.

Easier to stun enemies in the water

In combat, you may have noticed a parry system that works by blocking attacks at the exact moment of impact. This stuns enemies and opens them to critical hits from you and your allies. You can also stun the enemy by hitting it repeatedly. If you are fighting difficult enemies, lure them into the water and shoot arrows. You will find that they are stunned with just a few arrow shots and then open to a salvo of critical hits. Keep in mind that enemy loot drops will not float, so if the water is too deep there is no way to dive and get them.

Dodge roll has an invincible frame

While blocking, you can perform a dodge roll by pressing the direction and jump inputs. This makes it invincible with a few frames of animation during the roll. If you feel brave (and if you play a lot of Dark Souls), this move can be very helpful.

Build a huge mud wall with some of the stones you normally need

When making a hoe, you can raise the soil a little as long as you have stones in stock and within the workbench’s range. You can make huge earthen pillars and walls this way, but this requires a lot of stones. If you want to create a large earthen wall (enemy cannot break or jump over), you will have to spend a considerable amount of time collecting enough stones.

But there is an easier way. Use a hoe to lift the ground beneath you. Click to raise the group about a couple of times. You may notice that the ground is raised in the shape of a square. Stand on the square, point the cross at one of the ends of the square, and use a hoe to lift the ground further. The dirt in front of you can be raised to the current height with just a pair of stones. As you continue, there is a hard, intrusive wall of soil beneath you, with a large upward slope. Most enemies in the game will be completely unable to break through or overcome this wall. It also helps you safely pass through dangerous areas. However, it is not possible to raise soil to the open sea this way. I definitely tried it.

This is not a useful defense against other players, as one good pickaxe hit from another player will quickly pierce this wall when playing with PvP turned on.

